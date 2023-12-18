Himax to Debut Industry Leading In-Cell TDDI for LCD Notebook and On-Cell Touch Controller for Premium AMOLED Notebook at CES 2024

Loading... Loading...

TAINAN, Taiwan, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. HIMX ("Himax" or "Company"), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced the Company will debut industry leading in-cell TDDI, HX83132 series, for prevailing LCD notebook, and the on-cell touch controller, HX85200 series, targeting high-end AMOLED notebook at CES 2024, the largest consumer electronics show in Las Vegas, U.S.A., from January 9 – 12, 2024.

Over the past few years, in-cell TDDI has been proven the mainstream technology as it provides integrated cutting-edge display and touch features that substantially simplify the touch module supply chain at superior cost advantages. Himax has excelled in the in-cell TDDI technology, providing the most comprehensive TDDI offerings in the industry. With years of proven track record, the Company has expanded its TDDI offering starting from mobile phones to tablets and automobile, and now has taken the next step into notebook. The HX83132 is an industry leading in-cell TDDI designed for prevailing LCD notebook. It not only features advancements in large size, high resolution, low power consumption, as well as slim bezel, but also includes precise touch sensitivity and perceptive active stylus for seamless and intuitive human-machine interface for laptop to improve user experience and work efficiency. At CES, Himax will showcase a large-sized TFT LCD panel for laptop embedded with HX83132, demonstrating in-cell touch functionality as well as leading active stylus technology which make it a perfect fit for contemporary laptop requirements. Additionally, this IC can be adopted on a-Si TFT, Oxide TFT, and LTPS panels, supporting resolution ranging from FHD, WQXGA, 2.8K, 3K to 4K, again illustrating Himax's technology leadership in this domain.

Meanwhile, premium notebooks are quickly adopting AMOLED panels in pursuit of a more slim and light weight design while providing high brightness and contrast as well as broad color gamut and rich colors characteristics. Himax's OLED solution, including AMOLED TCON and driver IC, has already commenced mass production for a series of automotive, tablet, and notebook. Now, with the unveiling of the industry-leading on-cell touch controller IC, HX85200 series for notebook display at CES 2024, Himax has once again taken on a pioneer role by providing a comprehensive solution for AMOLED displays. HX85200 IC supports accurate touch functionality and smooth active stylus for both rigid and flexible OLED panels, bringing enrichment to the laptop display and taking touch experience to the next level.

HX83132 in-cell TDDI for LCD panels:

Proven track record of mass-production for Himax proprietary multi-chip cascaded in-cell touch architecture

Allows cascading multiple ICs for different display resolution

Supports off-the-shelf Tcon without customization to enable in-cell touch function

Incorporates embedded distributed touch MCU architecture; no need for a discrete touch MCU

Supports multi-finger (up to 10 fingers) in-cell touch feature for LCD panel

Supports active stylus with WGP or USI2.0 protocols at 240Hz report rate

HX85200 on-cell Touch Controller supporting AMOLED panels:

Offers flexible panel type adoption, including rigid, flexible, or hybrid OLED panels

Supports multi-finger (up to 10 fingers at 180Hz or 5 fingers at 240Hz report rate) capacitive touch

Features high touch signal-to-noise ratio (SNR exceeding 45 dB) with perfect display quality without touch-display interference

Supports active stylus with USI or MPP protocols at 240Hz report rate

"We are extremely excited about the introduction of our industry leading in-cell TDDI and on-cell touch controller for next generation notebook. This demonstrates our commitment to strengthening our touch control product roadmap in diverse applications," said Jordan Wu, Chief Executive Officer at Himax. "Himax continues to offer upgrades to touch controller and TDDI technologies, providing more value-added feature selections for our customers. This, in return, represents the increasing content value gained per panel basis for the Company," concluded Mr. Wu.

Himax invites all interested parties to stop by our exhibition booth at The Venetian Las Vegas Hotel (3355 Las Vegas Boulevard S, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA) Venetian Exhibit Suite 34-208 to experience Company's leading technologies for next generation notebook display. To schedule a meeting or booth tour, please contact Himax at: Himax_CES@himax.com.tw .



