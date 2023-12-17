Lowey Dannenberg Notifies Barclays PLC ("Barclays" or the "Company") (NYSE: BCS) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with more than $300,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Barclays PLC ("Barclays" or the "Company") BCS for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Barclays securities between July 22, 2019 and October 12, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").



On November 1, 2023, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its former and current officers alleging that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Contrary to his false public assertions, Jes Staley had a close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein; (2) Staley was reportedly aware of Jeffrey Epstein's criminal activities and may have even sexually assaulted a victim who had previously been trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein; (3) Staley's close, personal relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, and potential criminal activity, if discovered, could bring reputational, legal, and financial harm to Barclays; (4) as a result, Barclays response to the FCA's inquiry regarding Staley's relationship with Epstein was materially false; (5) Barclays, having become aware of information contradicting its response to the FCA's inquiry, then failed to update the response so that it would be accurate, or otherwise take any meaningful action; and (6) that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

When investors learned the truth, Barclays' common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $300,000 in Barclays' securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, click here, or please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com).

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before January 2, 2024.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

Contact:

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7234

Email: investigations@lowey.com

SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg P.C.