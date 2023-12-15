Dividend 15 Split Corp. Dividend Declarations/Portfolio Update

Loading... Loading...

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each DFN Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.04583 for each DFN.PR.A Preferred share ($0.550 annually). Distributions are payable January 10, 2024 to shareholders on record as at December 29, 2023.



The Company used available cash on hand to buy back and cancel 1,866,500 Class A shares at an average price of $4.02. The Company also purchased and cancelled 672,500 Preferred shares at an average price of $9.63. These purchases were made below net asset value in order to enhance the value for remaining shareholders.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $26.40 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $10.49 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $36.89.

Dividend 15 invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TC Energy Corporation.

Distribution Details Class A Share (DFN) $0.10000 Preferred Share (DFN.PR.A) $0.04583 Record Date: December 29, 2023 Payable Date: January 10, 2024



