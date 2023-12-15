OTC Markets Group Welcomes Vapotherm, Inc. to OTCQX

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. OTCM, operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Vapotherm, Inc. VAPO, a global medical technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of its proprietary Vapotherm high-velocity therapy® products for patients of all ages experiencing respiratory distress, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Vapotherm, Inc. voluntarily transferred to OTCQX from the New York Stock Exchange.



Vapotherm, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "VAPO." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. Streamlined market requirements for OTCQX are designed to help companies lower the cost and complexity of being publicly traded, while providing transparent trading for their investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Commenting on the move to OTCQX, Joseph Army, Vapotherm's CEO, stated, "We have been evaluating our options for some time and have concluded that, for Vapotherm, the cost of an NYSE listing, and the management attention required to maintain compliance with NYSE listing standards, outweighs the benefits of trading on that exchange. Eliminating the effort required to maintain compliance with NYSE size and price standards will better enable us to focus on our customers, our business, and the patients whose lives are enhanced as a result of our work.

About Vapotherm, Inc.

Vapotherm, Inc. VAPO is a publicly traded developer and manufacturer of advanced respiratory technology based in Exeter, New Hampshire, USA. The Company develops innovative, comfortable, non-invasive technologies for respiratory support of patients with chronic or acute breathing disorders. Over 4.1 million patients have been treated with the use of Vapotherm high velocity therapy® systems. For more information, visit www.vapotherm.com.

Vapotherm high velocity therapy is mask-free non-invasive respiratory support and is a front-line tool for relieving respiratory distress—including hypercapnia, hypoxemia, and dyspnea. It allows for the fast, safe treatment of undifferentiated respiratory distress with one tool. The HVT 2.0 and Precision Flow systems' mask-free interface delivers optimally conditioned breathing gases, making it comfortable for patients and reducing the risks and care complexities associated with mask therapies. While being treated, patients can talk, eat, drink and take oral medication.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. OTCM operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

