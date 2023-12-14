embecta to Participate at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Loading... Loading...

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. (embecta) EMBC today announced that management will present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 2:15 p.m. PT / 5:15 p.m. ET.



Audio webcasts of the presentations will be accessible under the "News & Events" section of the Company's investor relations website at investors.embecta.com.

About embecta

embecta is a global diabetes care company that is leveraging its nearly 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to empower people with diabetes to live their best life through innovative solutions, partnerships and the passion of more than 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com or follow our social channels on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

