SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Legend Biotech Corporation – LEGN

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Legend Biotech Corporation ("Legend" or the "Company") LEGN. Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Legend and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 28, 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") announced that it "is investigating the identified risk of T-cell malignancy with serious outcomes, including hospitalization and death, and is evaluating the need for regulatory action" after "receiving reports of T-cell malignancies, including chimeric antigen receptor CAR-positive lymphoma, in patients who received treatment with BCMA- or CD19-directed autologous CAR T-cell immunotherapies." The FDA's press release listed Legend's Carvykti (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) as among the approved products in the class of products at issue.

On this news, Legend's stock price fell $1.57 per share, or 2.61%, to close at $59.99 per share on November 28, 2023.

