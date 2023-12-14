SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Palantir Technologies Inc. - PLTR

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Palantir Technologies Inc. ("Palantir" or the "Company") PLTR. Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Palantir and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 1, 2023, William Blair analyst Louie DiPalma published a note speculating on the future of a four-year, $458 million U.S. Army contract which is set to expire. Citing a recent U.S. Army presentation, DiPalma wrote that there is "strong indication that Palantir's renewal contract in two weeks will be significantly less than the original $458 million."

Following publication of DiPalma's note, Palantir's stock price fell $1.87 per share, or 9.23%, to close at $18.40 per share on December 4, 2023.

