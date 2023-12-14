Aneta Ranstoller Joins Fresche Solutions as Vice President of Marketing, Spearheading IBM i Customer Experience and Technology Innovation

Loading... Loading...

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresche Solutions, a global leader in IBM i modernization and transformation, is pleased to announce the addition of Aneta Ranstoller to its executive team as the company's Vice President of Marketing. With a strategic focus on IBM i customers, technology innovation, and cloud solutions, Ranstoller brings a wealth of experience in corporate, growth and product marketing, digital and communications to propel the company's market position forward.



Aneta Ranstoller, VP of Marketing, Fresche Solutions

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/addf273b-595e-42e0-a087-4feb6ea9a492

As VP of Marketing, Aneta Ranstoller will be responsible for setting the strategic direction and leading the company's core marketing functions with comprehensive integrated marketing strategies that align with Fresche Solutions' commitment to empower customer journeys across the wide spectrum of technology and solutions on the IBM i platform. With a strong emphasis on the brand and customer experience, she will play a pivotal role in showcasing the transformative impact of Fresche's solutions on modernization, innovation, managed services and cloud integration.

Ranstoller joins Fresche Solutions with a proven track record of success in the technology industry, having held key leadership positions spanning Smart Factory, Fresh Food Retail and Conversational AI platforms to champion marketing initiatives that revitalize the industry, amplify the customer experience, and drive revenue growth. Her customer-centric and visionary market with distinction approach to deliver bold marketing strategies aligns perfectly with Fresche's mission to help businesses leverage the full potential of their IBM i systems.

"We are thrilled to welcome Aneta to our leadership team," said Joe Zarrehparvar, CEO of Fresche Solutions. "Her deep understanding of the technology landscape, coupled with her passion for driving meaningful customer experiences, makes her an invaluable asset to our organization. With Aneta at the helm of our marketing efforts, we are confident in our ability to elevate our brand, engage with our IBM i community, and drive innovation in the rapidly evolving landscape."

Aneta Ranstoller expressed her excitement about joining Fresche Solutions, stating, "I am thrilled to be a part of Fresche Solutions, a company that is at the forefront of IBM i modernization and transformation. The IBM i community is a unique, dynamic and resilient one, and I am excited to work closely with Joe and our team to modernize digital experiences as we enhance our engagement with customers, lead the industry with our innovative solutions, and contribute to the ongoing success of today's modern businesses leveraging IBM i technology."

Fresche Solutions is recognized for its commitment to help organizations maximize the value of their IBM i investments. With Ranstoller leading the marketing team, the company aims to amplify its impact by promoting the latest advancements in technology, fostering collaboration within the IBM i community, and delivering tailored solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the era of digital transformation.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Christine McDowell

VP, Sales Operations

christine.mcdowell@freschesolutions.com

514-220-1309

About Fresche Solutions:

Fresche Solutions is a global leader in IBM i modernization and transformation. Focused on empowering businesses through innovative solutions, Fresche helps organizations maximize the value of their IBM i investments. A trusted partner in the rapidly evolving landscape of digital transformation, the company's commitment to technology innovation, customer success, and cloud solutions is world-class.

Fresche Solutions

LinkedIn

X

Facebook