RecycLiCo Battery Materials Secures Key European Patent for Lithium-ion Battery Recycling

SURREY, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company"), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, a pioneer in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce that the European Patent Office (EPO) has issued an official communication indicating its intention to grant the Company's first of two patent applications (Patent Application No. 17870326.0) for its innovative lithium-ion battery recycling process. This milestone marks a significant step forward in the Company's efforts to strengthen its intellectual property portfolio across key global markets.



With the EPO's positive stance, the Company will be strategically reviewing Europe's planned and operational Gigafactories, as tracked by CIC energiGUNE, in consideration of which countries to select for validation. This selection reflects the company's commitment to establishing a strong presence in significant European markets, where there is a growing emphasis on electrification and sustainable battery technologies.

With patents already issued in the United States, South Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, and Canada, the anticipated European patent will be the 14th issued patent for RecycLiCo internationally. This achievement underscores the Company's dedication to innovation and its leading role in the sustainable battery recycling sector.

The recognition of RecycLiCo's novel technology in Europe is particularly noteworthy given the continent's aggressive push towards electrification and substantial investments in battery materials, battery production, electric vehicles, and battery recycling. The company's sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling process aligns seamlessly with Europe's ambitious environmental goals and its push towards a greener, more sustainable future.

As RecycLiCo collaborates with its patent attorney to finalize the process and fulfill the necessary fee requirements, the company continues to strategically position itself at the forefront of multiple markets. This latest development is a testament to the novelty of RecycLiCo's lithium-ion battery recycling process.

