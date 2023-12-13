Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Sponsors Second Annual International Meeting on Pathway-Related Obesity: Vision & Evidence (IMPROVE) 2023

Loading... Loading...

-- More than 50 poster presentations highlighting new scientific developments to advance the care of people living with rare MC4R pathway diseases --



-- Approximately 150 healthcare professionals from 20 countries expected to attend --

BOSTON, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RYTM, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming the lives of patients and their families living with hyperphagia and severe obesity caused by rare melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) pathway diseases, is pleased to be a sponsor of the second annual International Meeting on Pathway-Related Obesity: Vision & Evidence (IMPROVE) that is being held in Paris, France from December 13-15.

IMPROVE 2023 is a unique scientific meeting sponsored by Rhythm for healthcare professionals based in Europe and around the world. It is one of the few events globally that focuses solely on rare MC4R pathway diseases. This year, approximately 150 healthcare professionals will attend in person. Attendees are invited to discuss and share the latest scientific developments and patient care practices, including those driven by impairments in the MC4R pathway, in which genetic deficiencies or injury can result in hyperphagia (insatiable hunger) and early, rapid-onset severe obesity.

"As we continue to learn more about MC4R pathway-related diseases and the hyperphagia and severe obesity that present with these diseases, collaborating with and learning from our colleagues and leading experts will help us improve diagnosis and care for patients and families," said Karine Clément, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Nutrition at Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital, Sorbonne Université and Head of the INSERM Nutriomics Laboratory in Paris, who is serving as Co-chair of IMPROVE 2023 with Hélène Dollfus, M.D., Ph.D., Hôpitaux Universitaires de Strasbourg, also in France. She added, "We are excited to offer a full slate of academic presentations, lectures and more than 50 poster presentations this year."

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the lives of patients and their families living with hyperphagia and severe obesity caused by rare melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) diseases. Rhythm's headquarters is in Boston, MA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our participation in upcoming events and presentations and the potential positive impact of our IMPROVE conference for healthcare professionals. Statements using words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "may", "will", "aim" and similar terms are also forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks relating to our liquidity and expenses, our ability to enroll patients in clinical trials, the design and outcome of clinical trials, the ability to achieve necessary regulatory approvals, risks associated with data analysis and reporting, failure to identify and develop additional product candidates, unfavorable pricing regulations, third-party reimbursement practices or healthcare reform initiatives, risks associated with the laws and regulations governing our international operations and the costs of any related compliance programs, the impact of competition, risks relating to product liability lawsuits, inability to maintain our collaborations, or the failure of these collaborations, our reliance on third parties, risks relating to intellectual property, our ability to hire and retain necessary personnel, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and general economic conditions on our business and operations, including our preclinical studies, clinical trials and commercialization prospects, failure to realize the anticipated benefits of our acquisition of Xinvento B.V. or significant integration difficulties related to the acquisition, and the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligations to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Corporate Contact:

David Connolly

Executive Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

857-264-4280

dconnolly@rhythmtx.com

Media Contact:

Adam Daley

Berry & Company Public Relations

212-253-8881

adaley@berrypr.com