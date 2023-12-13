Merited Grows Its Family of Schools with Acquisition of Instituto Mexicano Americano de Veracruz (IMA)

Loading... Loading...

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merited, an alliance of K-12 schools in Mexico backed by Discovery Americas, is excited to announce the integration of Instituto Mexicano Americano de Veracruz (IMA) into its network.



Located in Veracruz city, IMA becomes the fourth school to join Merited. With a history spanning 30 years, IMA brings over 900 students to the Merited platform, increasing the total student count to more than 3,980.

This acquisition highlights Merited's ongoing efforts to expand its reach and presence in Mexico's education sector. Merited is committed to preserving IMA's many strengths, maintaining its unique identity, and sustaining its growth while ensuring a high-quality education for students in Veracruz.

Founded in 2003 in Veracruz, IMA offers education from kindergarten to high school. As a bilingual school with French classes, it ensures a well-rounded education. Recognized as a UNESCO School, IMA prioritizes high-quality learning and complete student development, with a dedicated team focused on nurturing students' growth and academic excellence.

Emilio Malpica, CEO of Merited, welcomed the transaction, stating, "We're thrilled to welcome IMA into our network. Together, we'll continue making a positive impact in Veracruz, enriching the community through social, cultural, and educational contributions."

As part of Merited, IMA will benefit from collaboration with other schools in the group, facilitating the exchange of best practices to a broader student community.

Tom Baldwin, Managing Director at Discovery Americas, remarked, "This acquisition aligns with Merited's strategy for growing the network and showcases Discovery Americas' success in partnering with best-in-class K-12 schools throughout the country to drive growth and create stakeholder value."

Marina Méndez, Founder of IMA, sees promising opportunities for the IMA community, saying, "IMA's integration into Merited opens up great opportunities. Emphasizing education as the foundation for development will continue to bring significant benefits to the community."

Merited remains dedicated to its mission of improving educational services in Mexico. Currently operating four schools, including Anne Sullivan, Baden Powell, Reina Isabel, and now Instituto Mexicano Americano, Merited plans to expand further, establishing a national presence with a compelling offering for schools, parents, students, and teachers.

About Merited: Merited was founded in 2017 within Discovery Americas, a private equity fund focused on Mexican companies with high growth potential. Merited's mission is to professionalize educational services in Mexico. Currently, Merited operates four schools: Anne Sullivan, Baden Powell, Reina Isabel, and Instituto Mexicano Americano.

About Discovery: Discovery Americas is a leading player in Mexico's private equity landscape. For over two decades, Discovery has focused on investing in the Mexican middle market, consistently outperforming across various market conditions. Leveraging its expertise and broad network, Discovery collaborates with promising teams to cultivate innovative businesses, contributing to Mexico's economic advancement. With more than 18 investments, including notable names like H+ in the healthcare space, Amco, Merited, and KidZania in the education sector, and Volaris and Traxión in the transportation and logistics industry, Discovery continues to drive growth and transformation across sectors.

