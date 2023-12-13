Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

December 13, 2023 2:00 AM | 4 min read
Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 22, 2023
End date of the share buyback program: February 29, 2024

Overview of transactions:

DateAggregated daily volume (number of Shares)Weighted average share price per day (NOK)Total daily transaction value (NOK)
6.12.23 237 452  62.86  14 926 209
7.12.23 428 995  62.73  26 909 441
8.12.23 766 219  61.91  47 436 695
11.12.23 691 752  62.22  43 037 973
12.12.23 29 068  63.65  1 850 196
Previous transactions 11 617 844   
    
Accumulated to date 13 771 330  62.30  857 996 865


Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 15 096 878 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 28 868 208 shares, corresponding to 1.41% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen
Head of Investor Relations
+47 91708918
Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com 

Attachment


