BigBear.ai Awarded $17.9M Extension on Phase 2 of U.S. Army GFIM OTA, Enhancing the Data Layer and Critical Functionality

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigBear.ai BBAI, a leading provider of AI-powered decision intelligence and cyber-engineering solutions, today announced a significant extension from the U.S. Army to continue as the prime contractor for the Global Force Information Management (GFIM) system. Valued at $17.9 million, this extension capitalizes on the successful delivery and acceptance of BigBear.ai's work during Phase 1 and Phase 2.



This extension underscores the progress made in transforming 15 legacy U.S. Army systems into an enterprise intelligent automation platform that aligns with the Secretary of the Army's vision for a data-centric force. The extended work will focus on enhancing the data layer, further developing the MVP in line with Army priorities, and ensuring all systems operate within a secure and accredited IL5/IL6 cARMY Cloud environment.

"BigBear.ai's deep understanding of the Army Force Management process combined with decades of experience in innovative agile technology solutions is integral to GFIM's evolution into a modern system that encapsulates the Army's operational needs," said Ryan Legge, President, Integrated Defense Solutions at BigBear.ai. "This extension represents both parties' ongoing commitment to achieving a state-of-the-art platform that meets the Army's highest standards of data security and operational effectiveness."

During the initial Phase 2 period, BigBear.ai laid the groundwork for a modernized force structure system. The team has successfully navigated the complexities of the U.S. Army's requirements, and this extension will see the continuation of that partnership as the project moves towards operationalizing the prototype within the cARMY cloud, a pivotal step in the U.S. Army's Cloud Plan 2022.

"The GFIM system is set to become a cornerstone of the Army's data-driven approach," said Lori Mongold, U.S. Army GFIM Capabilities Management Officer. "The advancements in the data layer and the progress towards accreditation in the cARMY environment will significantly enhance the Army's operational readiness and system security."

The extended contract follows a series of successful milestones, including a comprehensive User Acceptance Testing Session, which marked the transition to this next phase of development. The extension will continue to drive the GFIM system towards the Army's goal of a more integrated, efficient, and effective force.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai is a leading provider of AI-powered military and business intelligence solutions. Serving markets such as global supply chain and logistics, autonomous systems, and cybersecurity, BigBear.ai's current solution domains include Autonomy, Modeling & Simulation, Intelligent Automation, Organizational Readiness, Cybersecurity, and Intelligence Operations. The U.S. Government and commercial enterprises rely on BigBear.ai's predictive analytics and AI capabilities to better understand the implications of changes to their complex environments, systems, processes, and supply chains. This intelligence supports hyper-informed planning, forecasting, and decision-making. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, BigBear.ai is a public company traded on the NYSE under the symbol BBAI. For more information, visit: https://bigbear.ai/ and follow BigBear.ai on LinkedIn: @BigBear.ai, and Twitter: @BigBearai.

