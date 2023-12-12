Mondelēz International Appoints Stephanie Lilak Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer

Loading... Loading...

Succeeds Paulette Alviti, who will retire in April 2024



CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. MDLZ today announced that Stephanie Lilak will become Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, effective January 15.

Lilak will be responsible for oversight of the company's human resources function worldwide, including talent management, leadership and capability development, compensation and benefits, change management and employee relations, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion. She will report directly to Dirk Van de Put, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and will be a member of the Mondelēz International Leadership Team. Lilak replaces Paulette Alviti, who will retire in April following a transition period, after five-and-a-half years with the company.

"Having a winning growth culture, anchored by engaged talent, future-focused capabilities and diversity, equity and inclusion, is an absolutely critical part of our current and future success as an organization," Van de Put said. "I am excited for Stephanie's leadership as a champion of our people and culture."

Van de Put continued, "I want to share my deep appreciation for Paulette's great leadership in enhancing our culture at Mondelēz International and setting us on the path for an exciting future. She has made a measured impact improving our operating model, HR systems and processes and engagement as an organization, and I greatly appreciate her years as a trusted partner for me and our leadership team."

Lilak joins the Company from Bumble, Inc., and is a two-time public-company Chief Human Resources Officer with experience across multiple industries. She grew her career at General Mills, spending 23 years in Human Resources leadership roles including Sales, Operations, and International positions. As CHRO at Dunkin Brands, Lilak led several impactful talent, organization and cultural initiatives that supported the growth of the company and its people.

"After spending the majority of my more than 30-year career working in Food, the opportunity to lead people and culture development for such a dynamic global company with a portfolio of iconic snacking brands is very exciting," Lilak said. "I look forward to working with Dirk and the leadership team to build on the company's great momentum in pursuing an exciting long-term vision."

Lilak is an independent board member at First Watch Restaurants, where she serves as Chair of the compensation committee and as a member of the audit committee. Outside of work, Lilak gives her time and talents to organizations and causes she cares about, having served on Boards of the United Way Women United and College Possible. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin, where she received her undergraduate degree in Psychology and her Master's degree in industrial relations.

Mondelēz International, Inc. MDLZ empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2022 net revenues of approximately $31 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ .

