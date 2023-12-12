Life Science Investor Forum Agenda Announced for December 14th, 2023

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Life Science Investor Forum to be held December 14th. This event is sponsored by Zacks Small-Cap Research. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3tcvQkS



It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

"We're looking forward to hosting the Life Science Investor Forum this week, sponsored by Zacks Small-Cap Research," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "OTC Markets Group is pleased to provide a solution that allows these issuers to showcase their strategies to a broader investor audience, and we thank the presenting companies for their contributions to this signature event."

December 14th



To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com