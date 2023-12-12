Neumora Therapeutics Appoints Jason Duncan as Chief Legal Officer

Loading... Loading...

WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. NMRA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company redefining neuroscience drug development, today announced the appointment of Jason Duncan as chief legal officer. Mr. Duncan will be a member of Neumora's Executive Team, reporting to Henry Gosebruch, chief executive officer, and will oversee all aspects of the Company's legal and compliance functions.



"I am pleased to welcome Jason to Neumora. With his unique background that combines legal expertise with program strategy, I am confident that he will be a valuable addition to our team as we seek to deliver on our mission to redefine neuroscience drug development," said Henry Gosebruch, president and chief executive officer, Neumora.

Mr. Duncan has more than two decades of legal, compliance, development and operations experience in the life sciences industry. Prior to joining Neumora, he served as chief legal officer, general counsel, secretary to the board of directors and head of program management at Albireo Pharma, a publicly traded Boston-based biotech company that was acquired by Ipsen earlier this year. During his time at Albireo, Mr. Duncan contributed to growing the company from an early clinical stage biotech to a fully integrated commercial organization with two drug approvals and a successful global launch. Prior to Albireo, Mr. Duncan served as general counsel, Americas at Stallergenes Greer Holdings and vice president, head of compliance and legal, North America at Sobi, Inc. Earlier in his career Mr. Duncan held roles at EMD Serono, Inc., Acushnet Company, Nixon Peabody LLP and Peabody & Arnold LLP.

"I am excited to join Neumora at this important stage in the Company's growth. I look forward to working with Neumora's talented team as we seek to pioneer a new era in brain disease," said Jason Duncan, chief legal officer, Neumora. "With an industry-leading brain disorder pipeline, and recent progress across multiple clinical programs, we have an opportunity to make a meaningful difference for patients and their families."

Mr. Duncan holds a J.D., magna cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School and a B.A. in Political Science from Dickinson College.

About Neumora

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to confront the global brain disease crisis by taking a fundamentally different approach to the way treatments for brain diseases are developed. Our therapeutic pipeline currently consists of seven clinical and preclinical neuroscience programs that target novel mechanisms of action for a broad range of underserved neuropsychiatric disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. Our work is supported by an integrated suite of translational, clinical, and computational tools to generate insights that can enable precision medicine approaches. Neumora's mission is to redefine neuroscience drug development by bringing forward the next generation of novel therapies that offer improved treatment outcomes and quality of life for patients suffering from brain diseases.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements related to: Neumora's intention to redefine neuroscience drug development by bringing forward the next generation of novel therapies that offer improved treatment outcomes and quality of life for patients suffering from brain diseases; the timing, progress and plans for its therapeutic development programs, including the timing of initiation and data read outs for its programs and studies, as well as its clinical trial and development plans; and other statements identified by words such as "could," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Other than statements of historical facts, all statements contained in this press release, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results or to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including, among others: the risks related to the inherent uncertainty of clinical drug development and unpredictability and lengthy process for obtaining regulatory approvals; risks related to the timely initiation and enrollment in our clinical trials; risks related to our reliance on third parties, including CROs; risks related to serious or undesirable side effects of our therapeutic candidates; risks related to our ability to utilize and protect our intellectual property rights; and other matters that could affect sufficiency of capital resources to fund operations. For a detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Neumora's business in general, please refer to the risk factors identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to its Registration Statement on Form S-1, as amended (File No. 333-274229), filed with the SEC on September 11, 2023, and related Prospectus dated September 14, 2023 filed under 424(b)(4) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, Neumora undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements.

Neumora Contact:

Helen Rubinstein

315-382-3979

Helen.Rubinstein@neumoratx.com