Paris, December 7, 2023

A new Star in the second

MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi selection

Erth restaurant, awarded one MICHELIN Star, joins the three restaurants recognized with a Star in last year's inaugural Guide.





Two restaurants receive a Bib Gourmand, bringing the total to six.





A total of 46 restaurants are selected in The MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi 2024, covering 21 different types of cuisine.





The MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi 2024 is pleased to present its second edition of recommended restaurants in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

This selection impressed the Guide's famously anonymous inspectors as it perfectly illustrates the ambition and passion chefs have for this thrilling destination. Abu Dhabi's exponential growth is accompanied by increasing numbers of new openings. The diversity of the culinary scene is impressive, with 21 different types of cuisine. Food and travel lovers are sure to find varied and delicious restaurants, with professionals who know how to surprise and please them.

"Our inspectors continue to be impressed by the dynamism of Abu Dhabi and the sheer variety of cuisines on offer. Our newest recipient of a MICHELIN Star, Erth restaurant, sums up the city so well, as it offers a truly unique experience inspired by the beauty and traditions of the region," explains Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of The MICHELIN Guides.

All the distinctions bestowed by the MICHELIN Guide are annual, and can be maintained or not, depending on the evolution of the establishment from one year to the next. Last year, three restaurants were recognized with one MICHELIN Star for their high-quality cooking, and four establishments received a Bib Gourmand distinction for their good food at moderate prices. For the 2024 edition of the MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi, all these restaurants hang on to their distinction.

Erth joins Abu Dhabi' Starred family

Erth joins three restaurants recognized with one MICHELIN Star for their high-quality cooking.

Erth, meaning ‘legacy', sits in the shadow of the historic Qasr Al Hosn and is a beautifully designed property inspired by the local region. The food is equally memorable, as the kitchen adds its own modern twists to the refined Emirati dishes.

It joins the three restaurants awarded MICHELIN Stars in last year's inaugural guide: Talea by Antonio Guida, Hakkasan and 99 Sushi Bar.

Two Establishments Awarded a Bib Gourmand

Six establishments now boast a Bib Gourmand, with two newly awarded this year.

Oii is a warm and welcoming brasserie with a menu brimming with sunny, fresh

and satisfying Mediterranean dishes, skillfully prepared and attractively presented. The prices are more than competitive and it is run by a charming team.

Al Mrzab. The fact that customers will probably have to wait for a table testifies to the popularity of this traditional restaurant. It may always be busy, but the kitchen takes obvious care when preparing the traditional and good value Emirati and Kuwaiti dishes.

These two restaurants join the four who were awarded a Bib Gourmand in last year's inaugural edition of the guide: Almayass, Beirut Sur Mer, Otoro and ťazal.

A total of nine eateries were added to The MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi this year: Erth, Ray's Grill, Yadoo's House, Maté, José by Pizarro, terra, Kopitiam by Chandy's, Al Farah and Les Dangereux. The cuisines range from Spanish to Malaysian, Argentinean to Emirati.

The MICHELIN Guide Special Awards

For the second edition of The MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi, our inspectors pinpointed three worthy recipients of the MICHELIN Special Awards.

Service Award: Chandran Thanggaraja, Restaurant Kopitiam by Chandy's

Chandran is one of the owners of this simple little restaurant that prides itself on its authentic, Malaysian cuisine. What makes dining here special – other than the great cooking – is the service. Everyone is genuinely welcoming and friendly; they know the dishes well and are happy to make recommendations. Nothing is too much trouble, which is down to Chandran; he is very hands-on, has his eye on everything and ensures that dining here is enjoyed by all.

Opening of the Year Award: Restaurant Les Dangereux

It is hard not to notice this spacious restaurant at the western end of Mamsha Al Saadiyat. But it is not only the good looks that impress – the delectable dishes are equally memorable. It's early days for this restaurant – owned by James Soo Young Kim – but The MICHELIN Inspectors are looking forward to discovering how this restaurant evolves and this is why they have chosen it as their Opening of The Year for Abu Dhabi 2024.

Young Chef Award: Rigers Cuka, Restaurant Oii

Our inspectors thoroughly enjoyed their visits to Oii. The responsibilities of running a kitchen and a front of house team are normally split between two people but here they are managed by just one: Chef-Manager Rigers Cuka. Our Young Chef award this year recognizes not just a chef with a great talent for cooking, but one with managerial skills well beyond his years.

The MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi 2024 at a glance:

Total Restaurants 46 1 MICHELIN Star

(High quality cooking, worth a stop) 4 Bib Gourmand

(Good quality, good value cooking) 6 MICHELIN-recommended 36 Cuisine types reflected in selection 21 Cuisine types reflected in Starred restaurants 4 Cuisine types reflected in Bib Gourmands 4 Notable wine lists 6 Restaurants in MICHELIN Hotels 5

The restaurants join the MICHELIN Guide selection of hotels, which features the most unique and exciting places to stay in Abu Dhabi and throughout the world.

Each hotel in the selection has been chosen by MICHELIN Guide experts for its extraordinary style, service, and personality — with options for all budgets — and each can be booked directly through the MICHELIN Guide website and app. The selection for Abu Dhabi features the country's most spectacular hotels, including modern marvels like the Park Hyatt, Rosewood, Andaz Capital Gate, W, and EDITION, and also the more tradition-minded Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, one of UAE's only palace-style hotels.

The MICHELIN Guide, which is a benchmark in the world of gastronomy, is now setting a new standard for hotels. It's possible to visit the MICHELIN Guide website www.guide.michelin.com or download the mobile app free of charge on smartphones (iOS and Android) to discover all the MICHELIN Guide selections and book unforgettable hotels and restaurants.





THE MICHELIN GUIDE ABU DHABI 2024 Restaurant Selection

Restaurant Name Type of Cuisine Erth Emirati 99 Sushi Bar Japanese Contemporary Hakkasan Chinese Talea by Antonio Guida Italian

Bib Gourmand

Restaurant Name Type of Cuisine Al Mrzab Emirati Almayass Lebanese Beirut Sur Mer Lebanese Otoro Japanese Contemporary Oii Mediterranean Cuisine ťazal Mediterranean Cuisine

RECOMMENDED

Restaurant Name Type of Cuisine Al Farah Middle Eastern Butcher & Still Meats and Grills Byblos Sur Mer Lebanese Café Milano Italian Catch by St. Regis Seafood Cipriani Italian Coya Peruvian Dai Pai Dong Chinese Finz Seafood Fouquet's French Grand Beirut Lebanese José by Pizarro Spanish Kopitiam by Chandy's Malaysian Les Dangereux Creative Li Beirut Lebanese Li Jiang Asian LPM French Martabaan by Hemant Oberoi Indian Maté Argentinian Mazi Greek Meylas Emirati Mijana Lebanese Moksh Indian Namak Indian NIRI Japanese Contemporary Oak Room Steakhouse Paradiso Mediterranean Cuisine Punjab Grill Indian Ray's Grill Meats and Grills Silk & Spice Thai Tean Mediterranean Cuisine terra Mediterranean Cuisine VaKaVa Latin American Villa Toscana Italian Yadoo's House Emirati Zuma Japanese Contemporary

