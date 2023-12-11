ADOBE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Adobe Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Adobe Inc. ("Adobe" or the "Company") ADBE in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Adobe common stock between July 23, 2021 and September 15, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until December 19, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (a) Figma was growing its market share and was becoming a leader in user experience design; (b) Figma was in direct competition with Adobe on user experience design; (c) Adobe's product "Express" was not an effective counter to Figma's growing market share in bringing new customers to Adobe's paid offerings; (d) Adobe's other offerings were not succeeding in competing with Figma on user experience design; and (e) Adobe was losing market share to Figma.

