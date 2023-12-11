The Rising Preference For Sustainable Transportation Will Drive The Electric Three-Wheeler Market In The Forecast Period As Per The Business Research Company's Electric Three-Wheeler Global Market Report 2023

Loading... Loading...

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company's electric three-wheeler global market report 2023, the global electric three-wheeler market is on an upward trajectory, poised to grow from $2.71 billion in 2022 to $3 billion in 2023, showcasing a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. Despite challenges arising from the Russia-Ukraine war impacting global economic recovery, the electric three-wheeler market is forecasted to reach $4.64 billion by 2027, sustaining a formidable CAGR of 11.6%.



Growing Preference for Electric Vehicles: A pivotal force propelling the electric three-wheeler market is the escalating preference for electric vehicles (EVs). As the world transitions towards sustainable transportation, the EV market witnessed a significant boost, with global sales reaching 10.5 million new Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) in 2022, according to EV Volumes. This growing inclination towards electric vehicles, where three-wheelers play a vital role, is steering the market's growth.

Major Players Steering the Market: The electric three-wheeler market is shaped by influential players such as Bajaj Auto Limited, TVS Motor Company, and Piaggio Group. These industry leaders contribute significantly to market dynamics, influencing its trajectory and fostering its overall growth.

Product Innovations Redefining Market Standards: Innovation stands as a driving trend in the electric three-wheeler market, with major companies introducing cutting-edge products to fortify their market positions. Noteworthy is Piaggio & C. SpA's launch of Ape E-City FX Max and Ape E-Xtra FX Max, demonstrating an advancement in electric three-wheelers for commercial delivery. These innovations, equipped with advanced telematics and extended range capabilities, exemplify the industry's commitment to meeting evolving market demands.

Strategic Acquisitions for Market Expansion: In July 2021, Ampere Vehicle Inc. enhanced its market positioning by acquiring Bestway Agencies Private Limited, a move expected to strengthen Ampere's product portfolio and broaden its reach in the electric three-wheeler market.

Asia-Pacific Dominance and Growth: Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the electric three-wheeler market in 2022 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. This regional prominence emphasizes the global nature of the market's expansion.

In-Depth Market Segmentation: The market's segmentation across vehicles, batteries, and power capacity provides nuanced insights. From passenger carriers to load carriers and from lithium-ion to lead-acid batteries, each segment contributes uniquely to the market's burgeoning landscape.

This comprehensive electric three-wheeler market report serves as an invaluable resource for industry players aiming to navigate market trends, make informed decisions, and capitalize on growth opportunities. As the electric three-wheeler market evolves, businesses can leverage the insights offered in this report to strategically position themselves, ensuring success in a dynamic and expanding market.

Electric Three-Wheeler Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the electric three-wheeler market size, electric three-wheeler market segments, electric three-wheeler market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors' market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

