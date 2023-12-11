Golf Club Market Size Expected To Reach $7.9 Billion By 2027 At A CAGR Of More Than 3% As Per The Business Research Company's Golf Club Global Market Report 2023

Loading... Loading...

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company's golf club global market report 2023, the global golf club market is poised to ascend from $6.51 billion in 2022 to $6.82 billion in 2023, reflecting a compelling Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. Looking ahead, the golf club market is forecasted to attain $7.9 billion by 2027, exhibiting a sustained CAGR of 3.8%.



Government-Backed Golf Tourism Initiatives: The golf club market is set to benefit from escalating government initiatives aimed at promoting golf tourism. As a driving force, these initiatives create a positive environment, collaborating with national and international golf organizations. Notably, investments like the $4.4 million injection into the RBC Canadian Open and CP Women's Open underscore the potential for critical economic benefits and heightened tourism, contributing to the industry's growth.

Key Players Shaping the Market: A myriad of industry leaders, including Adams Golf Inc., Nike Inc., Callaway Golf Inc., and TaylorMade Golf Company Inc., are steering the course of the golf club market. With diverse offerings, these major players play a pivotal role in shaping the market's dynamics and contributing to its overall growth.

Product Innovation as a Growth Catalyst: In the pursuit of sustainability and market relevance, major companies within the golf club market are actively engaged in product innovation. A prime example is Titleist, introducing advanced products like the TSR 2 and TSR 3 hybrids in January 2023. These innovations, marked by enhanced face designs and performance attributes, showcase a commitment to evolving with consumer needs.

Strategic Acquisitions: The strategic acquisition of TaylorMade Golf Company by South Korea-based Centroid Investment Partners for $1.7 billion in May 2021 amplifies the industry's growth potential. This move not only facilitates expansion but also demonstrates a broader trend of strategic consolidation within the golf market.

Geographical Shifts: While North America currently claims the largest share in the golf club market as of 2022, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the epicenter of growth in the forecast period. This geographical shift underscores the global nature of the market's expansion.

Market Segmentation Insights: The market's segmentation across product types, hand orientation, price range, distribution channels, and applications provides a nuanced understanding of its diverse dynamics. From woods to putters and from leisure to professional applications, each segment contributes uniquely to the golf club market's overall growth.

Industry players can leverage this comprehensive report to navigate market trends, make informed decisions, and capitalize on growth opportunities. By understanding the evolving landscape, businesses can strategically position themselves for success in a market poised for substantial expansion.

Golf Club Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the golf club market size, golf club market segments, golf club market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors' market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

