The Honest Company Announces Appointment of Michael Barkley, Alissa Hsu Lynch, and Andrea Turner to the Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honest Company HNST, a digitally-native consumer products company dedicated to creating clean- and sustainably-designed products spanning baby care, beauty, personal care, wellness and household care, today announced that Michael Barkley, Former Chief Executive Officer of Kind LLC, Alissa Hsu Lynch, Former Global Head of MedTech Strategy and Solutions for Google Cloud, and Andrea Turner, Former Senior Vice President, Global Customer Service & Logistics at Mondelēz International, Inc., have been appointed to its Board of Directors effective December 8, 2023.



"We are pleased to welcome Michael, Alissa and Andrea to our board of directors. All three leaders are proven experts in the consumer goods space. Their retail and digital expertise will strengthen our board by adding significant capabilities that support the company's growth plans." said Carla Vernón, CEO of The Honest Company. "I look forward to partnering with our entire board as we continue to advance our Transformation Initiative and long-term strategy in 2024."

Barkley, a seasoned consumer products executive, most recently served as the CEO of KIND LLC. At KIND, Barkley led the business through a new era of growth and expansion. He also spearheaded transformational change and performance acceleration at Pinnacle Foods and Johnson & Johnson. Barkley is a visionary leader who builds organizational capabilities to enable high-performing teams and deliver enduring value creation.

Lynch is an experienced industry leader across consumer products, healthcare, and technology. At Google, she worked with Fortune 500 companies to drive digital transformation in healthcare using data, analytics, and AI. Previously, she was Vice President at Johnson & Johnson, where she held P&L and strategy roles leading billion-dollar global businesses in the MedTech and Consumer Health sectors, including Baby and Skin Care. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of Pulmonx LUNG.

Turner, a global leader in supply chain and logistics management has a successful background which includes transformational impact at Fortune 500 companies across consumer goods, biotech and pharmaceuticals. As Senior Vice President, Global Customer Service and Logistics at Mondelēz, she strategized and led logistics during the COVID-19 pandemic for the $25 billion supply chain across 80 countries. Turner was also responsible for driving teams to solve complex supply chain problems at General Mills and Merck, delivering improved productivity and accelerating growth.

"Honest continues to drive strong performance and demonstrate the power of our brand. As we continue on this journey to drive stakeholder value, we welcome Michael, Alissa and Andrea's expertise. They join Honest during an exciting and pivotal time for the brand and I am confident these additions further transform the board as the company evolves our growth strategy," said James D. White, Chair of the Board of The Honest Company. "Their diverse backgrounds and areas of expertise will help elevate us to new heights for consumers and push our thinking even further."

About The Honest Company

The Honest Company HNST is a digitally-native consumer products company dedicated to creating clean- and sustainably-designed products spanning baby care, beauty, personal care, wellness and household care. Honest products are available via Honest.com, third-party ecommerce customers and approximately 51,000 retail locations across the United States, Canada and Europe. Based in Los Angeles, CA, the Company's mission, to inspire everyone to love living consciously, is driven by its values of transparency, trust, sustainability and a deep sense of purpose around what matters most to its consumers: their health, their families and their homes. For more information about the Honest Standard and the Company, please visit www.honest.com .

Investor Contact:

Elizabeth Bouquard

ebouquard@thehonestcompany.com

Media Contact:

Jennifer Kroog Rosenberg

jrosenberg@thehonestcompany.com