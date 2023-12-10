LIVEPERSON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against LivePerson, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against LivePerson, Inc. ("LivePerson" or the "Company") LPSN in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired LivePerson securities between May 10, 2022 and March 16, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until January 30, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Click here to participate in the action.

According to the filed complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's disclosure controls and procedures contained a material weakness; (ii) accordingly, LivePerson maintained deficient internal controls over its financial reporting; (iii) as a result, LivePerson's Q3 2022 financial statements failed to disclose the suspension of WildHealth's Medicare reimbursements in connection with the Program and the resulting negative impact on the Company's future revenues; (iv) accordingly, LivePerson had overstated the Company's future financial position and/or prospects; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired LivePerson shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

