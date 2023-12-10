APPLIED MATERIALS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Applied Materials, Inc. on Behalf of Applied Materials Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Applied Materials, Inc. ("Applied Materials" or the "Company") AMAT on behalf of Applied Materials stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Applied Materials has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On November 16, 2023, Reuters reported that "Semiconductor equipment maker Applied Materials is under U.S. criminal investigation for potentially evading export restrictions on China's top chipmaker SMIC, according to three people familiar with the matter." According to Reuters, the Company "is being probed by the Justice Department for sending equipment to SMIC via South Korea without export licenses" according to its sources.

The price of Applied Materials shares declined by $6.22 per share, or approximately 4%, from $154.81 per share to close at $148.59 on November 17, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Applied Materials shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com