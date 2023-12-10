Flash News: OKX to change funding fee collection mechanism

Loading... Loading...

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 10, 2023.



OKX to change funding fee collection mechanism

OKX today announced that, in order to provide users with better services, OKX will progressively change the funding fee collection mechanism for perpetual contracts from cross-period collection to current-period collection.

Starting on January 4, 2024, funding fee calculations will be based on the funding rate of the current funding period (current-period collection).

Affected contracts are:

January 4, 2024, 12:00 am UTC+8 USDT-margined perpetual contracts: FLOWUSDT

January 10, 2024, 12:00 am UTC+8 USDT-margined perpetual contracts: SOLUSDT, TRBUSDT, XRPUSDT, BCHUSDT, and WLDUSDT



Other perpetual contracts will change based on market conditions, with separately issued announcements.

Further details can be viewed here.



For more information, please visit the Support Center .



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com





