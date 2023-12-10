The UAE Pavilion Features the Launch of the Data-Driven Earth Platform on Nature, Land and Oceans Day at copper 28

Loading... Loading...

TOGETHER FOR NET ZERO

THE UAE PAVILION FEATURES THE LAUNCH OF THE DATA-DRIVEN

EARTH PLATFORM ON NATURE, LAND AND OCEANS DAY AT COP28

Sheikh Majid Al Mualla, Chairman, Department of Tourism and Archaeolo

gy, Government of Umm Al Quwain, announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind set of robust Sustainable Blue Economy guidelines in the UAE

The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) launched the UAE's innovative ‘Integrated Emission Quantification Tool' to track emissions and air quality

The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI) announced the launch of the Earth Platform, the first national platform to drive climate change and synchronize international efforts







Dubai, UAE – 10 December 2023: The UAE Pavilion at COP28 provided a platform for global leaders, experts and stakeholders to launch groundbreaking developments, and engage in a series of meaningful dialogues on sustainability and energy transition in alignment with COP28 thematic ‘Nature, Land and Oceans' day.

Key announcements and dialogues at the UAE Pavilion at COP28 on 9 December 2023 included:

The Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Economy (MOE) and Emirates Nature-WWF launched a unique set of robust Sustainable Blue Economy guidelines, the first of its kind in the UAE for an emirate. The guidelines span four sectors: Tourism and Recreation, Real Estate and Infrastructure, Food and Emerging Sectors, and Maritime Transport, during a session entitled, Building a Sustainable Blue Economy in the UAE.

Outlined by Sheikh Majid Al Mualla, Chairman, Department of Tourism and Archaeology, Government of Umm Al Quwain, the guidelines will advance Umm Al Quwain's Sustainable Blue Economy Strategy 2031, launched last year. His Excellency Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, said that the announcement aligns with the UAE Ministry of Economy's economic diversification agenda and that a sustainable blue economy will contribute 40% of the GDP in Umm Al Quwain by 2031, representing a significant opportunity in advancing climate-smart economies.



Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment and Commissioner-General of the UAE Pavilions at COP28, announced a significant milestone with the launch of the Integrated Emission Quantification Tool (IEQT), a pivotal component of the UAE Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (MRV) Transparency System to enable comprehensive tracking of greenhouse gas emissions, air quality pollutants and mitigation efforts. The IEQT underscores the UAE's commitment to transparency and environmental stewardship, as emphasized by Her Excellency Mariam. The tool is designed to be used by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, relevant federal and local authorities, and data providers.

The UAE's EARTH Platform , by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI), is the first national platform of its kind created to expedite climate action by enabling assessment and monitoring of Net Zero activities within the UAE's energy sectors. His Excellency Suhail Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, launched the innovative platform that covers five critical domains: Economy, Adaptation, Reduction, Transition and Health to support tracking and alignment in advancing climate progress across the nation. The platform can support decision-making by providing reliable, accurate, real-time data that help shape future trends and strategies. The domains are strategically designed to align with the UAE's competitive advantages, future-oriented vision, and circular economy goals.



The UAE is poised to enhance collaboration for an expedited shift towards clean energy as explained by His Excellency Sharif Salim Al-Olama, Undersecretary, Energy and Petroleum Affairs, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure at NEP at COP28 - The UAE Energy Transition Journey.

The National Experts Program (NEP) is a launchpad for UAE-based specialists who strive to play a leading role in the transformation of future-growth sectors aligned with the UAE's national priorities. Since its launch in 2019, 61 Emiratis have graduated from the program.His Excellency stated that the future will see more of a decentralized distribution structure incorporating smart grids and microgrids which are currently in planning. Consumers will transition to 'prosumers' producing power and exporting to the grid. Imminent plans also include the launch of a comprehensive infrastructure for EVs in the UAE, details of which will be announced soon.

The National Experts Program (NEP) is a launchpad for UAE-based specialists who strive to play a leading role in the transformation of future-growth sectors aligned with the UAE's national priorities. Since its launch in 2019, 61 Emiratis have graduated from the program.His Excellency stated that the future will see more of a decentralized distribution structure incorporating smart grids and microgrids

which are currently in planning. Consumers will transition to ‘prosumers' producing power and exporting to the grid. Imminent plans also include the launch of a comprehensive infrastructure for EVs in the UAE, details of which will be announced soon.

The National Experts Program (NEP) is a launchpad for UAE-based specialists who strive to play a leading role in the transformation of future-growth sectors aligned with the UAE's national priorities. Since its launch in 2019, 61 Emiratis have graduated from the program.His Excellency stated that the future will see more of a decentralized distribution structure incorporating smart grids and microgrids which are currently in planning. Consumers will transition to ‘prosumers' producing power and exporting to the grid. Imminent plans also include the launch of a comprehensive infrastructure for EVs in the UAE, details of which will be announced soon. During a conversation focused on Waste to Zero, The Global Initiative for Waste Decarbonization, the Egyptian Minister of Environment, Her Excellency Dr. M. Yasmine Fouad, announced the alignment of Egyptian initiative '50 waste by 2050', launched at COP27, with the ‘Waste To Zero' initiative launched by MOCCAE, Abu Dhabi Recycling Management Company Tadweer and Roland Berger, with the aim of unifying environmental efforts to decarbonize the waste management chain. This global endeavor will establish a circular economy platform and further strengthen the UAE's commitment to sustainability.



Further sessions at the UAE Pavilion covered Solving Water Scarcity with Rainfall Enhancement, the launch of two books; The Date Palm and Carbon Footprint and a Geospatial Approach to Understand the Desert Ecosystems and a Technical Presentation on Carbon Sequestration and capture using mineralized rock deposits in Ras Al Khaimah.

In addition to the important discussions and updates in the UAE Pavilion at COP28, the Actionists Hub, situated in the Green Zone, featured several noteworthy events focusing on crucial sustainable practices. Key sessions included; How to Communicate About Nature, Land Use, and Oceans, led by Allison Agsten, Director, USC Annenberg Center for Climate Journalism and Communication, covering climate communications basics and best practices. Double Impact: How to Create Social Value by Building on Water, with Marten Dresen the founder of Good Hotel, who discussed an innovative approach to real estate development in response to global climate challenges and unveiled plans for a flotilla of modular floating hotels. How hot is too hot for marine turtles? Dr. Hind Al Ameri from the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi spotlighted the critical issue of climate change impact on marine turtles, with a focus on mitigation strategies to safeguard species and biodiversity in the face of escalating temperatures.

For more information about the pavilion and the schedule of events taking place, please visit the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment Website , and the COP28 Website

