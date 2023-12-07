Adverum Biotechnologies to Present LUNA Preliminary Efficacy and Safety Data at the 47th Annual Meeting of the Macula Society

Loading... Loading...

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. ADVM, a clinical-stage company that aims to establish gene therapy as a new standard of care for highly prevalent ocular diseases, today announced the initial LUNA preliminary efficacy and safety data will be presented at the upcoming 47th Annual Meeting of the Macula Society, being held February 7 – 10, 2024.



"We are very pleased to have the opportunity to present our initial Phase 2 efficacy and safety data from the LUNA study at the Macula Society meeting" stated Laurent Fischer, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Adverum Biotechnologies. "We recently received confirmation that our abstract was accepted and we are delighted to present at a medical conference focused on groundbreaking advances in retinal and macular diseases. We look forward to sharing those data during the meeting in early February rather than before year end, as originally planned."

Macula Society Meeting Presentation Details:

Title: Ixoberogene soroparvovec (Ixo-vec) Intravitreal Gene Therapy for Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration: Preliminary Results from the Phase 2 LUNA Study

Date / Time: Thursday, February 8th, 2024 at 7:56 am PT*

Loading... Loading...

Session: AMD II Neovascular Trials

Presenter: Arshad M. Khanani, M.D., M.A., FASRS, Director of Clinical Research at Sierra Eye Associates, Clinical Associate Professor at University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine

Adverum Biotechnologies plans to host a conference call to discuss these data, with details to be provided at a future date. The presentation from the 47th Annual Macula Society Meeting will also be made available on Adverum's website under News & Publications and through the following link: https://adverum.com/news-publications.

*Preliminary schedule with the exact date and time of presentation subject to change.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies ADVM is a clinical-stage company that aims to establish gene therapy as a new standard of care for highly prevalent ocular diseases with the aspiration of developing functional cures to restore vision and prevent blindness. Leveraging the capabilities of its proprietary intravitreal (IVT) platform, Adverum is developing durable, single-administration therapies, designed to be delivered in physicians' offices, to eliminate the need for frequent ocular injections to treat these diseases. Adverum is evaluating its novel gene therapy candidate, ixoberogene soroparvovec (Ixo-vec, formerly referred to as ADVM-022), as a one-time, IVT injection for patients with neovascular or wet age-related macular degeneration. Additionally, by overcoming the challenges associated with current treatment paradigms for debilitating ocular diseases, Adverum aspires to transform the standard of care, preserve vision, and create a profound societal impact around the globe. For more information, please visit www.adverum.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding events or results that may occur in the future are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the anticipated release of initial preliminary efficacy and safety data from the LUNA trial. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including risks inherent to, without limitation: Adverum's novel technology, which makes it difficult to predict the timing of commencement and completion of clinical trials; regulatory uncertainties; enrollment uncertainties; the results of early clinical trials not always being predictive of future clinical trials and results; and the potential for future complications or side effects in connection with use of Ixo-vec. Additional risks and uncertainties facing Adverum are set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Adverum's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and reports, including Adverum's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 filed with the SEC on November 9, 2023. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Adverum undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Inquiries:

Adverum Investor Relations

Email: ir@adverum.com



