Updated Linvoseltamab Pivotal Data Demonstrated Strong Rates and Depth of Response in Patients with Heavily Pre-Treated Multiple Myeloma

71% objective response rate, with 46% achieving a complete response or better after 11 months of median follow-up



Data to be submitted to regulatory authorities, with Biologics License Application on track to be submitted to the FDA this year

Regeneron to host virtual investor event to discuss results alongside updates across its hematology portfolio on Thursday, December 14 at 8:30 a.m. ET

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN today announced that the primary endpoint analysis from the pivotal trial (LINKER-MM1) investigating linvoseltamab demonstrated high rates of deep and durable responses in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM). These Phase 1/2 results are planned to be submitted to regulatory authorities, including to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this year. Linvoseltamab is an investigational BCMAxCD3 bispecific antibody designed to bridge B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) on multiple myeloma cells with CD3-expressing T cells to facilitate T-cell activation and cancer-cell killing.

"Multiple myeloma remains an incurable disease, in which patients endure cycles of relapse and remission, resulting in a critical need for innovative medicines," said L. Andres Sirulnik, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Translational and Clinical Sciences, Hematology at Regeneron. "With longer follow-up data on linvoseltamab, we're seeing deep and durable responses with a complete response rate nearing 50% in a difficult-to-treat patient population who had received a median of 5 prior lines of therapy. Furthermore, in our trial, the regimen had a short monitoring time and a convenient, response-adapted administration schedule that enabled deep responders to go from every two-week to every four-week dosing. This regimen saved time for clinicians and patients, underscoring the potential for linvoseltamab as a patient-centric option in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma."

At a median duration of follow-up of 11 months, an objective response rate of 71% as assessed by an independent review committee, with 46% achieving a complete response or better, was observed in patients treated with linvoseltamab 200 mg in the Phase 1/2 trial (n=117). After a minimum of 24 weeks of therapy, patients who achieved a very good partial response (VGPR) or better shifted from every two-week to every four-week dosing. These results build on an earlier data cut, with 8 months of median follow-up, that will be presented at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition from December 9 to 12 in San Diego, CA.

Among this group of patients, 27% of patients were over 75 years old, 16% had extramedullary plasmacytomas, 23% had bone marrow plasma cells ≥50%, and 39% had high-risk cytogenetics – representing a patient population with a high disease burden and typically poor prognosis. Additionally, 17% were Black or African American, mirroring rates that are representative of MM in the U.S.

Based on the latest data cut, all patients treated with 200 mg experienced an adverse event (AE), including 85% who experienced Grade ≥3 adverse events (AE). The most commonly occurring AE was cytokine release syndrome (CRS; 46%). Of the CRS cases, the majority (35%) were Grade 1, 10% were Grade 2 and there was one case (1%) of Grade 3 CRS. Adjudicated immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) events occurred in 9 patients (8% all Grades); Grade 3 ICANS occurred in 3 patients, and no cases of ≥Grade 4 cases. All grade infections were observed in 73% of patients; 34% were Grade 3 or 4. Deaths due to treatment-emergent AEs on-treatment or within 30 days post last dose occurred in 14 patients (12%), of which 11 (9%) were due to infections.

The development program investigating linvoseltamab, including in earlier stages of the disease is underway. In the U.S., linvoseltamab has been granted Fast Track Designation for multiple myeloma by the FDA. Linvoseltamab is currently under clinical development, and its safety and efficacy have not been fully evaluated by any regulatory authority.

About the Phase 1/2 Trial

The ongoing, open-label, multicenter Phase 1/2 dose-escalation and dose-expansion trial is investigating linvoseltamab in patients with R/R MM. Among the 282 patients enrolled, all have received at least three prior lines of therapy or are triple refractory. Patients were administered linvoseltamab utilizing a step-up dosing regimen that was designed to help mitigate CRS.

The Phase 1 intravenous dose-escalation portion of the trial, which is now complete, primarily assessed safety, tolerability and dose-limiting toxicities across nine dose levels of linvoseltamab exploring different administration regimens. The Phase 2 dose expansion portion of the trial (LINKER-MM1) is further assessing the safety and anti-tumor activity of linvoseltamab, with a primary objective of ORR. Key secondary objectives include duration of response, PFS, rate of minimal residual disease negative status and overall survival.

About Multiple Myeloma

Multiple myeloma is the second most common blood cancer. Globally, there are over 176,000 new cases diagnosed annually and an estimated 35,000 people were diagnosed in the U.S. It is characterized by the proliferation of cancerous plasma cells (multiple myeloma cells) that crowd out healthy blood cells in the bone marrow, infiltrate other tissues and cause potentially life-threatening organ injury. Multiple myeloma is not curable despite treatment advances, and while current treatments are able to slow the progression of the cancer, most patients will ultimately experience cancer progression and require additional therapies.

About Regeneron in Hematology

At Regeneron, we're applying more than three decades of biology expertise with our proprietary VelociSuite® technologies to develop medicines for patients with diverse blood cancers and rare blood disorders.

Our blood cancer research is focused on bispecific antibodies that are being investigated both as monotherapies and in combination with each other and emerging therapeutic modalities. Together, they provide us with unique combinatorial flexibility to develop customized and potentially synergistic cancer treatments.

Our research and collaborations to develop potential treatments for rare blood disorders include explorations in antibody medicine, gene editing and gene-knockout technologies, and investigational RNA-approaches focused on depleting abnormal proteins or blocking disease-causing cellular signaling.

If you are interested in learning more about our clinical trials, please contact us (clinicaltrials@regeneron.com or 844-734-6643) or visit our clinical trials website.

About Regeneron

Regeneron is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops and commercializes life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for 35 years by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to numerous FDA-approved treatments and product candidates in development, almost all of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Regeneron's medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

Regeneron is accelerating and improving the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies, such as VelocImmune®, which uses unique genetically humanized mice to produce optimized fully human antibodies and bispecific antibodies, and through ambitious research initiatives such as the Regeneron Genetics Center®, which is conducting one of the largest genetics sequencing efforts in the world.

For additional information about Regeneron, please visit www.regeneron.com or follow Regeneron on LinkedIn.

