Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (BRBS)

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. ("Blue Ridge" or the "Company") BRBS securities between March 10, 2023 and October 31, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period").



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's financial statements from March 10, 2023 to the present included certain errors; (2) as a result, the Company would need to restate its previously filed financial statements from March 10, 2023 to October 31, 2023; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Blue Ridge should contact the Firm prior to the February 5, 2024 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.