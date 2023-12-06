Lightbridge CEO Seth Grae to be Interviewed on BNN Bloomberg Tomorrow at 8:30am ET

Loading... Loading...

RESTON, Va., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation LTBR, an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, is pleased to announce that Seth Grae, President and CEO of Lightbridge, is scheduled to be interviewed on BNN Bloomberg TV's "The Street," hosted by Paul Bagnell, this Thursday, December 7 at 8:30am ET.



You can stream BNN Bloomberg from your computer at https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/live.

Mr. Grae will discuss the U.S. joining with other countries in the pledge at COP28 to triple global nuclear power by 2050, along with recent Lightbridge developments.

Mr. Grae has been interviewed several times recently, including:

Scripps News TV Interview - November 15, 2023

Yahoo Finance Interview - September 20, 2023

Bloomberg Radio Interview - September 19, 2023

To view the entire gallery of recent media interviews and presentations, please visit our Media Gallery or visit Lightbridge's YouTube Channel.

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge Corporation LTBR is focused on developing advanced nuclear fuel technology essential for delivering abundant, zero-emission, clean energy and providing energy security to the world. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel™, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for existing light water reactors and pressurized heavy water reactors, significantly enhancing reactor safety, economics, and proliferation resistance. The Company is also developing Lightbridge Fuel for new small modular reactors (SMRs) to bring the same benefits plus load-following with renewables on a zero-carbon electric grid.

Lightbridge has entered into two long-term framework agreements with Battelle Energy Alliance, LLC, the United States Department of Energy's (DOE) operating contractor for Idaho National Laboratory (INL), the United States' lead nuclear energy research and development laboratory. DOE's Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear (GAIN) program has twice awarded Lightbridge to support the development of Lightbridge Fuel over the past several years. Lightbridge is participating in two university-led studies through the DOE Nuclear Energy University Program at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Texas A&M University. An extensive worldwide patent portfolio backs Lightbridge's innovative fuel technology. Lightbridge is included in the Russell Microcap® Index. For more information, please visit www.ltbridge.com.

Forward Looking Statements

With the exception of historical matters, the matters discussed herein are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of Lightbridge Fuel™ in SMRs and the outcomes of the MIT and Texas A&M studies relating thereto and the outcome of the Romania study with respect to CANDU reactors. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this news release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from such estimates. The risks include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to commercialize its nuclear fuel technology; the degree of market adoption of the Company's product and service offerings; the Company's ability to fund general corporate overhead and outside research and development costs; market competition; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; dependence on strategic partners; demand for fuel for nuclear reactors; the Company's ability to manage its business effectively in a rapidly evolving market; the availability of nuclear test reactors and the risks associated with unexpected changes in the Company's fuel development timeline; the increased costs associated with metallization of our nuclear fuel; public perception of nuclear energy generally; changes in the political environment; risks associated with war in Europe; changes in the laws, rules and regulations governing the Company's business; development and utilization of, and challenges to, our intellectual property; risks associated with potential shareholder activism; potential and contingent liabilities; as well as other factors described in Lightbridge's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lightbridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Lightbridge's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements", all of which are available at http://www.sec.gov/ and www.ltbridge.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

Director of Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (347) 947-2093

ir@ltbridge.com