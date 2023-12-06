DEADLINE ALERT for SKIN, SMR, SLRN, MDRX: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Loading... Loading...

BENSALEM, Pa., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

The Beauty Health Company SKIN

Class Period: May 10, 2022 – November 13, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 16, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Syndeo 1.0 and 2.0 devices had issues leading to "frequent treatment interruptions;" (2) that, as a result, the Company incurred significant costs to develop enhancements; (3) that, despite the enhancements, providers continued to experience issues with the Syndeo devices; (4) that, as a result, the Company would no longer market Syndeo 1.0 and 2.0 devices and incur significant inventory writedowns; (5) that, as a result, the Company's profitability would be adversely impacted; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

NuScale Power Corporation SMR

Class Period: March 15, 2023 – November 8, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 16, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) because of the effect of inflationary pressures on the cost of construction and power, the Company and UAMPS would be unable to sign up enough subscribers to fulfill the CFPP; (2) Standard Power did not have the financial ability to support its agreement with NuScale; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

ACELYRIN, Inc. SLRN

Class Period: May 4, 2023 – September 11, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 16, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) izokibep was less effective in treating HS than Defendants had led investors to believe; (2) accordingly, Acelyrin overstated izokibep's clinical and/or commercial prospects; (3) as a result, Acelyrin also overstated the Company's business prospects post-IPO; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Veradigm Inc. MDRX

Class Period: February 26, 2021 – June 13, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 22, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Veradigm had overstated its historical revenues by at least $20 million; (2) Veradigm had artificially inflated its revenue by recording duplicate transactions, among other things, over a more than two-year period; (3) Veradigm had artificially inflated its earnings and margins and materially misrepresented demand for the Company's products and services during the Class Period; (4) Veradigm had failed to maintain effective internal controls over its financial reporting; (5) Veradigm had failed to comply with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") regarding appropriate revenue recognition practices; and (6) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

