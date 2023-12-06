Colorado State University Global and Douglas County School District Partner to Enhance Educators' Careers

Loading... Loading...

Aurora, Colo., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado State University Global (CSU Global)—the CSU System's fully online campus—and Douglas County School District (DCSD) are proud to announce a new partnership to provide enhanced career opportunities to educators. This collaboration strengthens professional pathways for educators in the district and underscores CSU Global's commitment to its mission of facilitating workplace success and its ongoing work to support K-12 school districts throughout Colorado.

Through the partnership, two vital cohorts will be established by DCSD. A total of 18 educators will receive funding for teacher upskilling, and 14 educators will be nominated by their schools for Principal Licensure. These programs are designed to prepare educators for leadership and administrative roles within the District. In addition, the District and all DCSD employees will receive a discounted tuition rate on all CSU Global programs.

"We are thrilled to partner with Douglas County School District to offer our programs to their educators. Educators are critical to the strength and ongoing success of our communities, and it is important they receive opportunities to professionally develop and upskill in their areas of interest," said Dr. Becky Takeda-Tinker, President of CSU Global. "By investing in educators' professional development, we are supporting their individual growth, while also contributing to the overall excellence of education in Douglas County and Colorado."

The Teacher Upskilling for Dual/Concurrent Enrollment program will provide selected educators with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively teach dual/concurrent enrollment courses. When educators are credentialed to teach the courses, through earning graduate credits in various subject areas, they can provide opportunities for collegiate credit-bearing courses that District students take in their home high schools to secure a head start in their higher education journeys.

In addition, the Principal Licensure program supports educators who aspire to take on leadership roles by providing them with the necessary training accessible from anywhere, as they work towards licensure. Aspiring principals will gain the education, training, and experience needed for Principal Licensure to lead schools effectively. Moreover, the credits earned in both of the partnership programs can also be applied toward a CSU Global Master's Degree in Teaching and Learning.

"DCSD is incredibly excited about this amazing partnership with CSU Global, as it will provide our dedicated staff an opportunity for continued growth for themselves with a direct benefit for our students," said Dan McMinimee, DCSD Executive Director for Pathways, Choice and Alternative Education. "Our concurrent enrollment program in DCSD is far and away the best program in the State of Colorado. This partnership will ensure us a continuing pipeline of highly trained staff."

For information on the Teacher Upskilling for Dual/Concurrent Enrollment program and/or the Principal Licensure program for DCSD employees, please contact Dan McMinimee at dmcminimee@dcsdk12.org or call (303) 387-7921.

With its fully online, asynchronous course and program structure, CSU Global has a highly-ranked and long-standing commitment to providing accessible, flexible programs and 24/7 online support and resources for students, allowing learners to complete coursework around their busy schedules.

CSU Global and DCSD are excited to embark on this collaborative journey to support educators in the District. For organizations interested in partnering with CSU Global to provide upskilling opportunities for employees, please contact partnerships@csuglobal.edu.

About Colorado State University Global

Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) offers career-relevant bachelor's and master's degree programs for working adults and nontraditional learners. As the first and only 100% online, institutionally accredited public university in the United States, CSU Global is focused on student success as its number one priority. Embracing the land grant heritage as part of the Colorado State University System, CSU Global sets the standard for quality and innovation in higher education through its expert faculty who are recognized as industry leaders and trained in working with adults in an online learning environment. CSU Global offers accelerated eight-week courses that start every four weeks. Visit CSUGlobal.edu to learn more.

About Douglas County School District

Douglas County School District is Colorado's third largest school district and serves 63,000 students. Learn more at www.dcsdk12.org.

Jenna Tarleton Colorado State University Global jenna.tarleton@csuglobal.edu