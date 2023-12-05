MEDIA ADVISORY

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Washington, DC, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: President's Speakers Series, hosting "Celebrating Diversity," a dialogue with Cardinal Wilton Gregory, archbishop of Washington and University chancellor. This event is open to the public.

WHEN: Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m.

WHERE: Della Ratta Auditorium, Maloney Hall (620 Michigan Ave., NE, Washington, D.C. near the CUA/Brookland Metro Stop)

DETAILS: Catholic University President Peter Kilpatrick will host Cardinal Gregory, the first African- American Cardinal, for a discussion on the significance of celebrating diversity within the Catholic faith. The event builds upon the University's observance of Black Catholic History Month, highlighting the contributions of trailblazing individuals such as Servant of God Sister Thea Bowman and Father Augustus Tolton. Cardinal Gregory's unique perspective and experience will shed light on the importance of diversity, unity, and faith within the Catholic community.

A reception in the adjacent pavilion will follow the conversation to further dialogue and camaraderie among attendees.

