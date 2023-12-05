GFG Significantly Expands Montclerg Gold System at Depth with 12.8 Metres of 4.79 g/t Gold from a 150-metre Step-Out Hole

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Hole MTC-23-059, a 150-metre step-out hole down-dip, returned 4.79 grams of gold per tonne ("g/t Au") over 12.8 metres ("m") including 10.05 g/t Au over 4.3 m at the Montclerg Gold Project ("Montclerg" or the "Project").

Hole MTC-23-063 returned 3.38 g/t Au over 5.8 m near surface.

Assay results from 12 holes remain pending.

Drilling is planned to resume in February with a primary focus at Montclerg and testing high-priority targets across the Goldarm Property.

Completed a first pass till sampling program consisting of 224 samples across the Dore Gold Project ("Dore"), located south of the Pen Gold Project and adjacent to IAMGOLD, Evolution and Newmont.

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GFG Resources Inc. GFG GFGSF ("GFG" or the "Company") reports initial gold assay results from its recently completed 2023 Phase 2 drill program from its Montclerg Gold Project, located 40 kilometres ("km") east of Timmins, Ontario (see Tables 1-2 and Figures 1-6). The results released today are from three drill holes completed along the Montclerg gold system where GFG has continuously proven and grown a robust gold system since the Company acquired the asset in October 2021.

In the Phase 2 drill program the Company completed a total of 3,613 m from 15 holes (7 at Montclerg and 8 at the Aljo Mine Target ("Aljo")). The Phase 2 drill program focused on step-out and in-fill drilling at Montclerg and to test a spectrum of targets at Aljo located within the Goldarm Property east of Timmins, Ontario. In addition to the results today, the Company is optimistic that the remaining 12 holes will return strong results as significant mineralized zones were observed.

"Our Phase 2 drill program, which focused on expanding the potential of Montclerg through strategic step-outs and in-fill drilling, while also testing several targets proximal to the Aljo mine environment was highly successful," stated Brian Skanderbeg, President and CEO of GFG. "At Montclerg, the assays confirm a robust gold system plunging beyond 400 m and remains open for expansion. In particular, hole MTC-23-059, a 150-metre step-out, exceeded our expectations hitting the zone as predicted and with increased thickness and more intense alteration, which speaks volumes about the continuity and potential growth at Montclerg. Looking ahead, we are excited to advance our exploration efforts at Goldarm and to continue developing regional targets across our properties in 2024. It's an exciting time for GFG as we delve deeper into the potential of our assets and strengthen our position in the Timmins Gold District."

Table 1: Initial Assay Results from the 2023 Phase 2 Drill Program at the Montclerg Gold Project

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Zone MTC-23-059 424.2 437.0 12.8 4.79 Lower Footwall **incl. 428.0 432.3 4.3 10.05 and 435.6 436.5 0.9 4.97 Lower Footwall MTC-23-061 98.6 100.5 1.9 5.11 Upper Main incl. 98.6 100.0 1.4 6.79 and 141.5 152.2 10.7 1.34 Upper Footwall incl. 151.1 152.2 1.1 5.61 and 253.1 255.6 2.5 4.45 Lower Footwall incl. 253.1 255.0 1.9 5.63 and 271.8 275.2 3.3 3.15 Lower Footwall incl. 272.4 273.1 0.8 10.40 MTC-23-063 73.4 79.2 5.8 3.38 Upper Footwall incl. 77.4 79.2 1.8 8.18

*Drill intercepts are presented using a 0.20 g/t Au cut-off and as drilled length with a minimum 0.5 gram-metre product. Composites include internal dilution of up to 3 m at grades less than 0.2 g/t Au. Included intervals are calculated using a 3 g/t cut-off at a minimum 5 gram-metre product unless otherwise stated. True width is estimated to be 50 to 90% of drilled length.

**Calculated at a 5 g/t cut-off.

Commentary on Assay Results

Anders Carlson, Vice President, Exploration commented, "Hole MTC-23-059 demonstrates a meaningful change in the thickness of the Lower Footwall Zone from 2-5 m to over 10 m within an even broader alteration and veining envelope. This change is an exciting development and confirms this as a viable target for defining future underground resources."

Drill hole MTC-23-059 was drilled to test the down-dip extension of the Lower Footwall Zone at MC Central (see Figures 3-6). The hole intersected approximately 22 m of moderate to strong sericite-ankerite-silica alteration in mafic volcanics with up to 35% disseminated arsenopyrite and pyrite. Quartz-carbonate veins and veinlets are present throughout the zone yielding 4.79 g/t Au over 12.8 m including 10.05 g/t Au over 4.3 m. This intercept is the best zone drilled in the Lower Footwall Zone to-date and represents a 150 m step-out from high-grade zones intersected during the Phase 1 2023 drill program (MTC-23-057 – 10.21 g/t Au over 2.7 m).

Drill hole MTC-23-061 was drilled to infill gaps in the Main and Upper Footwall zones while testing the up-dip extension of the Lower Footwall Zone as it approaches the ultramafic contact (see Figures 3-6). The hole was successful in intersecting significant grade in each of the three zones with the most encouraging results coming from the Lower Footwall Zone where two closely spaced zones were observed yielding 4.45 g/t Au over 2.5 m and 3.15 g/t Au over 3.3 m. Seeing this up-dip continuity of the Lower Footwall Zone is important as it allows us to maximize the extent of the zone before it terminates against the upper ultramafic contact.

Drill hole MTC-23-063 was drilled to test the up-dip extension of the Upper Footwall Zone (see Figures 3-6). The hole yielded an intercept of 3.38 g/t Au over 5.8 m including 8.18 g/t Au over 1.8 m in carbonate and silica-altered mafic volcanics hosting up to 15% arsenopyrite and pyrite with associated quartz-carbonate veining. This intercept successfully pulls the Upper Footwall Zone closer to surface in an area that lacked drill density.

Dore Gold Project Till Sampling Program

From September to November, the Company collected 224 bulk till samples across the 212 square kilometre Dore land package with the objective of defining new gold targets. The Dore project is an underexplored region that is near several multi-million-ounce gold deposits and mines such as the Cote Gold Project and Newmont's Borden gold mine (see Figure 1). The till samples will be analyzed with the goal of outlining new large-scale gold anomalies. The Dore property hosts two major gold-bearing shear-hosted structures, the Rideout and Rundle deformation zones, that are very underexplored on our property. The till survey will be followed-up by significant compilation and targeting over the winter in order to generate new prospecting targets for the 2024 summer field season. We expect this to lead to our first-ever drilling campaign at Dore in Q4-2024.

Anders Carlson, Vice President, Exploration commented, "The Swayze Greenstone Belt has become increasingly desirable to mid-tiers and majors with commercial production set at Cote for Q1-2024 and a recent up-tick in overall exploration activity. We're pleased to be strategically located and are excited to advance our Dore project through aggressive exploration programs over the next 24+ months."

Figure 1: Regional Map of GFG Gold Projects in the Timmins Gold District

Figure 2: Goldarm Property Plan View Map

Figure 3: Montclerg Gold Project Plan View Map

Figure 4: Montclerg Gold Project MC Central Plan View Map

Figure 5: Montclerg Gold Project Cross Section Map

Figure 6: MTC-23-059 High Grade Gold Zone (424.2 m to 437.0 m)

Table 2: GFG Drill Hole Assay Highlights from the Montclerg Gold Project

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Zone MTC-21-001 62.5 90.0 27.5 1.56 Upper Main and 126.0 166.5 40.5 0.78 Lower Main incl. 130.8 138.0 7.3 2.20 MTC-21-005 86.0 112.0 26.0 4.82 Upper Footwall incl. 94.3 96.1 1.8 15.96 and 103.8 109.3 5.5 12.32 and 118.9 120.6 1.7 11.29 MTC-21-006 98.3 105.8 7.5 8.34 Upper Footwall incl. 98.3 101.0 2.7 15.04 MTC-21-007 65.4 95.6 31.1 1.40 Upper Main and 108.0 131.0 23.0 1.11 Lower Main MTC-21-010 79.5 106.5 27.0 1.05 Upper Main incl. 89.6 100.5 10.9 1.84 MTC-22-015 24.0 57.5 33.5 1.32 MC West incl. 24.0 28.7 4.7 5.15 MTC-22-020 22.4 34.1 11.7 1.07 Upper Main and 97.0 105.3 8.3 4.95 Upper Footwall incl. 102.8 105.3 2.5 12.83 MTC-22-021 50.3 72.0 21.7 1.51 Upper Main incl. 62.2 64.0 1.8 8.17 MTC-22-023 17.6 88.0 70.4 1.60 Upper Main incl. 35.2 42.0 6.8 2.43 incl. 76.2 81.0 4.8 4.97 and 124.5 133.2 8.7 2.46 Upper Footwall incl. 131.4 133.2 1.8 7.75 MTC-22-029 104.4 111.5 7.1 4.98 Upper Footwall incl. 104.4 107.6 3.2 7.02 MTC-22-030 71.0 86.0 15.0 3.40 Upper Footwall incl. 71.0 74.0 3.0 6.21 also incl. 81.9 82.9 1.0 17.50 MTC-22-034 79.5 94.6 14.5 1.37 Lower Main and 161.7 171.0 9.3 5.26 Upper Footwall incl. 163.9 168.3 4.4 10.77 MTC-22-035 72.0 85.2 13.2 2.31 Lower Main incl. 77.0 82.1 5.1 4.07 and 125.3 141.3 16.0 9.85 Upper Footwall incl. 130.3 137.8 7.5 14.99 MTC-22-036 79.0 85.0 6.0 9.63 Upper Footwall incl. 80.5 84.0 3.5 15.40 MTC-22-039 79.8 83.3 3.3 4.32 Upper Footwall incl. 80.7 83.3 2.6 5.74 and 88.0 98.3 10.3 3.95 MTC-22-041 76.2 81.0 4.8 4.89 Upper Footwall incl. 81.0 80.1 1.1 14.40 MTC-22-042 96.4 119.0 22.6 1.48 Lower Main and 307.3 312.3 5.0 8.46 Lower Footwall incl. 309.3 312.3 2.0 16.40 MTC-23-054 73.1 81.2 8.1 9.97 Upper Footwall incl. 75.9 78.9 3.0 16.95 MTC-23-057 346.0 348.7 2.7 10.21 Lower Footwall incl. 346.0 347.5 1.5 16.20 MTC-23-059 424.2 437.0 12.8 4.79 Lower Footwall **incl. 428.0 432.3 4.3 10.05

*Drill intercepts are presented using a 0.20 g/t Au cut-off and as drilled length with a minimum 0.5 gram-metre product. Composites include internal dilution of up to 3 m at grades less than 0.2 g/t Au. Included intervals are calculated using a 3 g/t cut-off at a minimum 5 gram-metre product unless otherwise stated. True width is estimated to be 50 to 90% of drilled length.

**Calculated at a 5 g/t cut-off.

About the Goldarm Property

The Goldarm Property is a large and highly prospective land package east of the Timmins Gold Camp (see Figures 1-2). The consolidated Goldarm Property covers approximately 30 km of the Pipestone Deformation Zone and the North Pipestone Deformation Zone. Within the Goldarm Property, there are several highly prospective gold targets such as the Aljo Gold Mine region, the Carr target and the Montclerg Gold Project which is the most advanced target. The Montclerg Gold Project covers 10 km of the highly prospective Pipestone Deformation Zone and is located 48 km east of the prolific Timmins Gold Camp and is adjacent to multiple current and historic gold mines (see Figure 1).

About GFG Resources Inc.

GFG is a North American precious metals exploration company focused on district scale gold projects in tier one mining jurisdictions, Ontario and Wyoming. In Ontario, the Company operates three gold projects, each large and highly prospective gold properties within the prolific gold district of Timmins, Ontario, Canada. The projects have similar geological settings that host most of the gold deposits found in the Timmins Gold Camp which have produced over 70 million ounces of gold. The Company also owns 100% of the Rattlesnake Hills Gold Project, a district scale gold exploration project located approximately 100 km southwest of Casper, Wyoming, U.S.

For further information, please contact:

Brian Skanderbeg, President & CEO

or

Marc Lepage, Vice President, Business Development

Phone: (306) 931-0930

Email: info@gfgresources.com

Website: www.gfgresources.com

Footnote:

(1) Drill intercepts are historical and GFG's QP has not verified the laboratory accreditation, analytical method, sample size or QA/QC procedures utilized for the historic drill results. True widths have not been estimated.

Potential quantity and grade is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a Mineral Resource on the Coulson Claims to date and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the Coulson Claims being defined as a Mineral Resource.

Sampling and Quality Control

All scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of Brian Skanderbeg, P.Geo. President and CEO of GFG, a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

Drill core samples are being analyzed for gold by Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Timmins, Ontario. Gold analysis consists of the preparation of a 500-gram pulp and an assay of a 50-gram aliquot by Pb collection fire assay with an Atomic Absorption Spectrometry finish (Package 1A2-50. Samples assaying above 5 ppm Au are routinely re-run using a gravimetric finish (Package 1A3-50). Mineralized zones containing visible gold are analyzed by a screen metallic fire assay method. Selected samples are also undergoing multi-element analysis for 59 other elements using a four-acid digestion and an ICP-MS finish (Package MA250) by Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd. in Vancouver, British Columbia. Quality control and assurance measures include the monitoring of results for inserted certified reference materials, coarse blanks and preparation duplicates of drill core.

Drill intercepts are presented using a 0.20 g/t Au cut-off and as drilled length. Composites include internal dilution of up to 3 m at grades less than 0.2 g/t Au. True width is estimated to be 50 to 90% of drilled length. Sampling protocols, quality control and assurance measures and geochemical results related to historic drill core samples quoted in this news release have not been verified by the Qualified Person and therefore must be regarded as estimates.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's future exploration plans with respect to its property interests and the timing thereof, the prospective nature of the projects, future price of gold, success of exploration activities and metallurgical test work, permitting time lines, currency exchange rate fluctuations, requirements for additional capital, government regulation of exploration work, environmental risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, title disputes or claims and limitations on insurance coverage. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results, "may", "could", "would", "will", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

All forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, including, without limitation, the expectations and beliefs of management, the assumed long-term price of gold, that the Company will receive required permits and access to surface rights, that the Company can access financing, appropriate equipment and sufficient labour, and that the political environment within Canada and the United States will continue to support the development of mining projects in Canada and the United States. In addition, the similarity or proximity of other gold deposits to the Company's projects is not necessary indicative of the geological setting, alteration and mineralization of the Rattlesnake Hills Gold Project, the Goldarm Property, the Pen Gold Project and the Dore Gold Project.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of GFG to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: actual results of current exploration activities; environmental risks; future prices of gold; operating risks; accidents, labour issues and other risks of the mining industry; availability of capital, delays in obtaining government approvals or financing; and other risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and the additional risks described in the Company's most recently filed annual and interim MD&A are not, and should not be construed as being, exhaustive.

Although GFG has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. In addition, forward-looking statements are provided solely for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of our operating environment. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof and GFG assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

