Hepsiburada Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

ISTANBUL, Türkiye, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a "Hepsiburada") HEPS, a leading Turkish e-commerce platform (referred to herein as "Hepsiburada" or the "Company"), today announces its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.



Restatement of financial information: Pursuant to the International Accounting Standard 29, Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies ("IAS 29"), the financial statements of entities whose functional currency is that of a hyperinflationary economy must be adjusted for the effects of changes in a general price index. Turkish companies reporting under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), including the Company, have been required to apply IAS 29 to their financial statements for periods ended on and after June 30, 2022.

The Company's consolidated financial statements as of and for the three months ended September 30, 2023, including figures corresponding to the same period of the prior year, reflect a restatement pursuant to IAS 29. Under IAS 29, the Company's financial statements are presented in terms of the measuring unit current as of September 30, 2023. All the amounts included in the financial statements which are not stated in terms of the measuring unit current as of the date of the reporting period, are restated applying the general price index. Adjustment for inflation has been calculated considering the price indices published by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat). Such indices used to restate the financial statements as at September 30, 2023 are as follows:

Date Index Conversion Factor 30 September 2023 1,691.0 1.00 31 December 2022 1,128.5 1.50 30 September 2022 1,046.9 1.62

Figures unadjusted for inflation in accordance with IAS 29, denoted as "IAS 29-unadjusted", "unadjusted for IAS 29", "unadjusted", "unadjusted for inflation", or "without adjusting for inflation", are also included in the summary tables of the consolidated financial statements and under the "Highlights" section and explanatory notes as relevant. The press release also includes tables that show the IAS 29 adjustment impact on the consolidated financial statements for the periods under discussion. Figures unadjusted for IAS 29 constitute non-IFRS financial measures. We believe that their inclusion facilitates the understanding of the restated financial statements in accordance with IAS 29 and our year on year growth and profitability guidance. Please see the "Presentation of Financial and Other Information" section of this press release for a definition of such non-IFRS measures, a discussion of the limitations on their use, and reconciliations of the non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures.





Third Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Highlights

(All financial figures are restated pursuant to IAS 29 unless otherwise indicated)

Gross merchandise value (GMV) increased by 45.1% to TRY 25.7 billion compared to TRY 17.7 billion in Q3 2022. IAS 29-Unadjusted GMV increased by 126.2% to TRY 24.3 billion compared to Q3 2022.

increased by 45.1% to TRY 25.7 billion compared to TRY 17.7 billion in Q3 2022. Revenue increased by 52.0% to TRY 8,057.4 million compared to TRY 5,300.1 million in Q3 2022.

increased by 52.0% to TRY 8,057.4 million compared to TRY 5,300.1 million in Q3 2022. Number of orders increased by 55.1% to 27.0 million compared to 17.4 million orders in Q3 2022.

increased by 55.1% to 27.0 million compared to 17.4 million orders in Q3 2022. Active Customers increased to 12.0 million compared to 11.8 million as of September 30, 2022.

increased to 12.0 million compared to 11.8 million as of September 30, 2022. (Order) Frequency increased by 59.3% to 8.6 compared to 5.4 as of September 30, 2022.

increased by 59.3% to 8.6 compared to 5.4 as of September 30, 2022. Active Merchant base increased by 7.2% to 101.1 thousand compared to 94.3 thousand as of September 30, 2022.

base increased by 7.2% to 101.1 thousand compared to 94.3 thousand as of September 30, 2022. Number of SKUs increased by 45.2% to 210.6 million compared to 145.0 million as of September 30, 2022.

increased by 45.2% to 210.6 million compared to 145.0 million as of September 30, 2022. Share of Marketplace GMV was 65.5% compared to 68.2% in Q3 2022.

was 65.5% compared to 68.2% in Q3 2022. EBITDA improved to positive TRY 87.9 million compared to negative TRY 1,030.7 million in Q3 2022. Accordingly, EBITDA as a percentage of GMV was at 0.3% on a 6.2 percentage points improvement compared to Q3 2022. IAS 29-Unadjusted EBITDA improved to positive TRY 644.0 million compared to negative TRY 450.8 million in Q3 2022. IAS 29-Unadjusted EBITDA as a percentage of GMV in Q3 2023 improved 6.9 percentage points to 2.7% compared to Q3 2022.

improved to positive TRY 87.9 million compared to negative TRY 1,030.7 million in Q3 2022. Accordingly, EBITDA as a percentage of GMV was at 0.3% on a 6.2 percentage points improvement compared to Q3 2022. Net loss for the period was TRY 191.1 million compared to a net loss of TRY 923.1 million for Q3 2022.

was TRY 191.1 million compared to a net loss of TRY 923.1 million for Q3 2022. Free cash flow was positive TRY 2,006.6 million compared to positive TRY 534.7 million in Q3 2022.





Commenting on the results, Nilhan Onal Gökçetekin, CEO of Hepsiburada said:

"We are pleased to announce another robust quarterly performance, building on our strategic priorities. On an unadjusted basis, our GMV saw growth of 126% in Q3 2023 compared to the same period of last year with EBITDA as a percentage of GMV at 2.7%. As the trusted brand of Türkiye's e-commerce sector, our growth is attributed to our strong customer base and heightened order frequency. During the third quarter, we generated 27 million orders which meant a 55% year-on-year increase. This growth was fueled by Hepsiburada Premium members, exceeding 2 million members in November. As a consequence, our results have exceeded both our quarterly GMV growth and EBITDA guidance, and take us one step closer to a positive full-year EBITDA, unadjusted for inflation.

During the quarter, and in line with our customer centricity, we announced an initiative "HepsiburadaPromise" to emphasize our compelling value proposition which encompasses next-day delivery, convenient return pick-up services, and an assurance of authenticated products, among others. This initiative addresses the primary concerns of Turkish e-commerce consumers and underscores our commitment to meet their expectations.

In Q3, we also re-launched our Retail Media Network (RMN) business, operating under the HepsiAd brand. HepsiAd is dedicated to providing targeted advertising solutions, and driving growth for our partners and ourselves.

Our strategic focus on sustainable and profitable growth is confirmed by our commercial agility despite volatile macroeconomic conditions. This approach allows us to offer services such as tailored payment options and affordability solutions to our customers. With Hepsipay wallet's user base reaching 13.2 million in the third quarter, the use of our buy-now-pay-later solution and shopping loans in collaboration with our partner banks generated 5.6% of our GMV. Hepsipay's prepaid card offering, enabling holders by topping-up to e-wallet through loans, has reached 708 thousand cards by the end of November. Being an integral component of our strategy, we continued the expansion of Hepsipay's one-click check-out solution, part of our comprehensive solutions suite for our B2B clients. Meanwhile, HepsiJet doubled its external client base and external delivery volume on a year-on-year basis, which corresponded to a quarter of its total volume.

With another robust "Legendary November" behind us, we expect to deliver a solid and profitable growth also in the fourth quarter. In the pursuit of our objectives, we remain confident in our ability to overcome headwinds and raise the bar in Türkiye's e-commerce ecosystem. Our stakeholders' trust and collaboration inspire us to reach new heights, and we look forward to the exciting journey ahead."





Summary: Key Operational and Financial Metrics

The following table sets forth a summary of the key unaudited operating and unaudited financial data as of and for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022 and the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022 prepared in accordance with IFRS. Unless indicated otherwise, all financial figures in the tables provided are inflation-adjusted (in accordance with IAS 29).

(in TRY million

unless otherwise indicated) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, unaudited unaudited 2023 2022 y/y % 2023 2022 y/y % GMV (TRY in billion) 25.7 17.7 45.1% 69.5 51.8 34.2% Marketplace GMV (TRY in billion) 16.8 12.1 39.3% 46.5 34.1 36.2% Share of Marketplace GMV (%) 65.5% 68.2% (2.7pp) 66.9% 65.9% 1.0pp Number of orders (million) 27.0 17.4 55.1% 78.6 46.5 69.0% Active Customer (million) 12.0 11.8 1.5% 12.0 11.8 1.5% Revenue 8,057.4 5,300.1 52.0% 21,596.7 15,786.0 36.8% Gross contribution 2,415.0 1,478.6 63.3% 6,505.3 2,953.2 120.3% Gross contribution margin (%) 9.4% 8.4% 1.0pp 9.4% 5.7% 3.7pp Net income/(loss) for the period (191.1) (923.1) (79.3%) 654.5 (3,527.2) n.m. EBITDA 87.9 (1,030.7) n.m. 291.0 (3,503.9) n.m. EBITDA as a percentage of GMV (%) 0.3% (5.8%) 6.2pp 0.4% (6.8%) 7.2pp Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities 2,240.6 874.8 156.1% 1,780.7 (1,295.1) n.m. Free Cash Flow 2,006.6 534.7 275.3% 1,041.9 (2,211.1) n.m. Note: The abbreviation "n.m." stands for not meaningful throughout the press release.

Note that Gross Contribution, EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Presentation of Financial and Other Information" section of this press release for a definition of such non-IFRS measures, a discussion of the limitations on their use, and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures. See the definitions of metrics such as GMV, Marketplace GMV, share of Marketplace GMV, gross contribution margin, EBITDA as a percentage of GMV, number of orders and active customer in the "Certain Definitions" section of this press release.





Outlook

The below forward-looking statements reflect Hepsiburada's expectations as of December 5, 2023, considering year to date trends which could be subject to change, and involve inherent risks which we are unable to control or foresee. The financial outlook is based on management's current views and estimates with respect to existing market conditions. However, there are several uncertainties including the inflationary environment both in Türkiye and globally, local currency volatility, low consumer confidence, pressure on purchasing power, regional geopolitical headwinds, supply chain disruptions, the new regulatory environment for our activities in Türkiye and the evolving competitive landscape. Management's views and estimates are subject to change without notice. See also the "Forward Looking Statements" section at the end of this press release.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, we expect to deliver IAS 29-Unadjusted GMV growth within a range of 93% to 95% compared to the same period of 2022 and IAS 29-Unadjusted EBITDA as a percentage of GMV within a range of 0.5% to 1.0%. Consequently, for the full year 2023, we expect to double IAS 29-Unadjusted GMV as compared to the full year 2022 and to record IAS 29-Unadjusted EBITDA as a percentage of GMV of around 1.5%.

We intend to remain focused on sustainable and profitable growth with a prudent approach to capital allocation.





Q3 2023 Business and Strategy Highlights

As at the end of September 2023, the rate of inflation followed a downward trend compared to the third quarter of 2022 (mainly due to the high base effect) and uptrend compared to the second quarter of 2023:

The annual inflation rate published by TurkStat as of September 30, 2023 was 61.5%, down from 83.5% as of September 30, 2022 and up from 38.2% as of June 30, 2023. The monthly inflation rates during the third quarter of 2023 were 9%, 9% and 5% in July, August and September, respectively. The Consumer Confidence Index declined to 71.5 as of September 30, 2023 compared to 85.1 as of June 30, 2023.



In Q3 2023, IAS 29-Unadjusted GMV increased by 126.2% to TRY 24.3 billion compared to Q3 2022, exceeding our guidance of around 110% by 16.2 percentage points.

For Hepsiburada, GMV growth is a function of the growth in number of orders and average order value. We achieved continued order growth of 55.1% in Q3 2023 compared to Q3 2022. Order growth came through the continued rise in order frequency and customer growth. Our Active Customer base consisted of 12.0 million as of September 30, 2023 and order frequency (LTM) grew by 59.3% to 8.6, up from 5.4 as of September 30, 2022. Robust customer demand for our digital products (which mainly include sweepstakes and gamified lotteries, plus the first monthly payment of the Hepsiburada Premium membership subscription) continued to fuel the rise in order frequency. Excluding the orders of digital products, order frequency would have been 6.1 as of September 30, 2023 compared to 5.1 as of September 30, 2022, corresponding to 19.7% growth. Accordingly, order growth excluding that of digital products was 18.3% in Q3 2023 compared to Q3 2022. While these digital products generated less than 0.5% of our GMV in Q3 2023, we value the repeat interaction they enable with the participating customer segments. Meanwhile, average order value grew by 45.8% in Q3 2023 compared to Q3 2022. Excluding digital products, the average order value grew by 91.4%, outpacing the annual inflation of 61.5%. The faster average order value growth is attributable mainly to a 2.2 percentage point shift in the GMV mix towards the electronics category which has significantly higher value items than non-electronics. The faster-than-inflation rise in average selling prices also compounded quarterly growth. While we continue our growth in non-electronics, during this quarter we also used our strong 1P (Retail) model to meet the demand in the electronics market. On July 7 2023, the Turkish government announced an increase in the value added tax (VAT) applicable to all goods and services from 18% to 20% (and from 8% to 10% for basic goods) with effect from July 10, 2023. The announcement triggered higher demand for e-commerce among consumers in Türkiye across all categories. Accordingly, benefiting from the hype in the market, we recorded a stronger GMV growth rate in July year-on-year compared to our July performance in the previous two years. Overall, our performance was also supported by the appeal of our Hepsiburada Premium loyalty program, attractive affordability solutions and data-driven marketing campaigns.

Adjusted for inflation, GMV increased by 45.1% to TRY 25.7 billion compared to Q3 2022.

In line with our pledge to customer centricity, in the third quarter of 2023, we announced the "HepsiburadaPromise" initiative which is as a marketing campaign to promote certain customer benefits. As part of this initiative, we communicate our compelling value proposition that, among others, encompasses next-day delivery (where we offer a compensation for late delivery to Hepsiburada Premium members), convenient return pick-up services, and an assurance of authenticated products in our Retail operations. We believe this initiative addresses the primary concerns of Turkish e-commerce consumers while underscoring our commitment to meeting their expectations.

The discussion below elaborates on our progress in Q3 2023 within each of our strategic priorities:



a) Nurturing loyalty

Central to our strategy is prioritizing customer loyalty and retention. Our loyalty program, Hepsiburada Premium, plays a key role in achieving this. Meanwhile, focusing on retention helps us to reduce and optimize our marketing and advertising spend.

Hepsiburada Premium is a paid subscription service where members enjoy access to a wide range of benefits that include free delivery and 3% cashback subject to certain conditions, plus free access to an on-demand streaming service, and discounted services, among others. This quarter, we built on the program's offering with summer special deals and exclusive campaigns. The monthly subscription fee was increased from TRY 14.9 to TRY 19.9 in October 2023.

Based on the results of market research conducted by FutureBright (a local research company), Hepsiburada Premium members' Net Promoter Score ("NPS") was 81 in Q3 2023. This score is 10 points higher than the Company's overall NPS, signifying a strong satisfaction level among program members.

As of the end of Q3 2023, we had a total of 1.5 million Hepsiburada Premium members (with approximately 800 thousand additional members joining in the nine-month period) and by the end of November, the number of members had reached a new milestone of 2 million.

Hepsiburada Premium members continue to generate higher order frequency than non-members. Data for the third quarter of 2023 indicated that the monthly order frequency for Premium members was 1.4 times the frequency they had generated before joining the program. Such frequency figures were 1.8 and 2.6, respectively.





b) Capitalizing on our clear differentiation with affordability and lending solutions as well as high service levels on the platform and superior delivery services

We are focused on using our sustainable differentiators to provide our customers with best value through our affordability solutions (through Hepsipay) and superior delivery services (through HepsiJet). We believe that our solutions set us apart from the competition through our commitment to customer satisfaction.

In Q3 2023, we had an overall NPS of 71 compared to 73 in Q2 2023 (according to the results of market research conducted by FutureBright on behalf of Hepsiburada). We believe that our fast delivery services, wide range of affordability solutions and the depth and breadth of our selection were instrumental in earning customer appreciation and trust.

i) Hepsipay

Our wallet and payment gateway solution, Hepsipay, registered approximately 13.2 million Hepsipay wallet customers (representing users who have opened their wallet account by giving the required consent to Hepsipay) as of September 30, 2023.

We remain the only e-retailer with licenses in payments and consumer finance, and were the first in the market to launch a "Buy-Now-Pay-Later" ("BNPL") solution. Our BNPL solution had been used by over 245 thousand customers as of September 30, 2023. Approximately 762 thousand orders were processed through our non-card affordability solutions (including BNPL and shopping loans) and around TRY 3.4 billion in loans were given in the twelve months ending September 30, 2023. In Q3 2023, orders made through non-card affordability solutions corresponded to a 5.6% share of total GMV, compared to 3.2% in Q3 2022. We diligently manage credit risk in our BNPL solution, while maintaining our focus on growth optimization.

Following the launch of the service in May 2023, around 708 thousand Hepsipay prepaid cards had been issued through the Hepsiburada mobile app as of November 30, 2023. The Hepsipay prepaid card is linked to the QR payment feature allowing customers to use it at any off-line retailer that accepts QR payments. The option for Hepsipay prepaid card holders to top up their e-wallets by way of general purpose loans (cash loans) is now available from five leading banks in Türkiye.

ii) HepsiJet

HepsiJet continued offering its competitive services, including oversized delivery, that differentiate us in the market. We believe swift delivery is a core customer expectation and, in Q3 2023, HepsiJet delivered 82% of orders placed through our retail arm (1P) within the next day (compared to 84% in Q3 2022).

HepsiJet continued to invest in expanding its geographical coverage by including another 80 municipalities in Q3 2023, reaching 600 in total.

HepsiJet is also a key component of our value proposition for our merchants. In Q3 2023, HepsiJet delivered around 67% of our total parcels (compared to 67% in Q3 2022).

In Q3 2023, HepsiJet had an NPS of 86.2 according to our internal survey results, reflecting its high quality service. Through HepsiJet, our customers enjoy flexible delivery options and value added services.

Our oversized package delivery service delivered 57% of oversized parcels ordered through our platform in Q3 2023, up from 53% in Q3 2022.



c) Pursuing profitability by focusing on core operations, growth in non-electronics and step change in opex

Continuing the trend from the second quarter, we delivered a positive IAS 29-Unadjusted EBITDA of TRY 644.0 million in Q3 2023. This was achieved mainly through a stronger Gross Contribution, optimized advertising spending and prudent approach to operational expenses. EBITDA was also positive at TRY 87.9 million in Q3 2023 compared to negative TRY 1,030.7 million in Q3 2022.

We continued to invest in our in-house merchant application, Hepsiburada My Business Partner, which, among other capabilities, facilitates self-campaign management, coupon creation and ad management, as well as customer communication. This application's ease of use increases merchant appreciation, while increased autonomy allows merchants greater control and flexibility in showcasing their products and engaging with customers.

We expanded our affordability solutions offering to allow key merchants to offer BNPL solutions for their products on our platform.





d) Offering payment, lending and last-mile delivery services to third parties

Our strategy to extend our services and solutions beyond our platform by offering them to other retailers benefits both retail partners and customers. We see great potential for Hepsipay and HepsiJet to use their assets and increase their revenue contribution to our Company.

HepsiJet today serves nearly 1,800 external customers including household-name retailers, doubling last year's figure. We believe HepsiJet is best positioned to build on this momentum and grow its share in the logistics market.

The share of external customer volume in HepsiJet's operations surged to 24.8% in the third quarter of 2023, up from 16.4% in Q3 2022. Total parcel volume of third parties delivered in Q3 2023 nearly doubled compared to Q3 2022.

Having launched in July 2023, Hepsipay's one-click check-out (Pay with Hepsipay) offering was successfully integrated into the online check out of several large Turkish retailers in Q3 2023. Through this offering, Hepsipay has gained a share of these retailers' online sales by enabling payment with cards stored on Hepsipay wallet. We believe that the envisaged growth in one-click check-out integrations will become instrumental in Hepsipay's off-platform expansion.

Hepsipay's solid 13.2 million wallet base, diverse affordability solutions, own loyalty program (Hepsipara Program) and fast and reliable check-out attest to its competitive advantage.





ESG Actions

Efforts to integrate sustainability goals into Hepsiburada's business processes have continued in the third quarter of 2023. To incorporate sustainability principles into every stage of the business, Hepsiburada provided Corporate Sustainability training to its employees.

As part of its social responsibility projects, Hepsiburada continues to provide food, medical supplies and logistics support to animal associations.

Since its inception in April, Hepsiburada's "A Smile is Enough" project has reached 35 thousand children.

Hepsiburada recycles used electronic devices through its "Renew the Old" project, employs responsible packaging practices to minimize waste and reduces its environmental footprint through efficient and innovative efforts.

Hepsiburada has continued prioritizing Circularity and Waste Management to reduce its operational waste-related environmental impact.

Our "Technology Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs" ("TEWE") program, launched in 2017 to develop women's role in the Turkish digital economy, reached an additional 2,142 women in Q3 2023. To date, the program has supported around 47.5 thousand women entrepreneurs. Furthermore, the number of women's cooperatives on our platform has reached 233 as of September 30, 2023.

Since the earthquakes that struck the southeastern region of Türkiye in February 2023, various NGO collaborations, as part of the TEWE program, have been established to provide sustainable support to the impacted region. As of September 30, 2023, the number of women entrepreneurs and women's cooperatives in the earthquake zone has reached 3,073 and 34, respectively.





Subsequent Events

Hepsiburada Global B.V.'s initial share capital subscription was paid in on October 26, 2023.

In line with Hepsiburada's strategy to expand its operations, Hepsiburada previously announced the establishment of a wholly-owned subsidiary in the Netherlands, under the tradename Hepsiburada Global B.V., with an aggregate issued share capital of EUR 1,000,000. The initial EUR 100,000 share capital subscription of Hepsiburada Global B.V. was paid in on October 26, 2023. Hepsiburada Global B.V. is expected to facilitate Hepsiburada's integration with European payment solutions and marketplaces.



Key Highlight of Our Performance During Legendary November

Our business is characterized by seasonality, with higher sales typically generated during the fourth quarter of the year. One key driver is the month of November during which we traditionally hold numerous campaigns with participating merchants. Our preliminary "Legendary November" results indicate that we delivered yet another strong performance in November this year. Below are key highlights:

Our IAS 29-Unadjusted GMV doubled compared to the same period of 2022. The number of orders (excluding digital products) was 2.0 times that of the monthly average of the prior months of 2023. Our platform attracted almost 500 million visits and sold over 30 million pieces.

The most significant surges in orders by category were among clothing, home appliances, home and garden and fast-moving-consumer-goods, each compared to the same period of last year.

On Singles Day (November 11), we reached the sales record of the month with 1.6 million pieces (excluding digital products) sold and GMV in absolute terms in a single day.

Our affordability solutions and our loyalty program were particular attraction points. There were 317 thousand applications for BNPL limit.

Around 46% of the GMV generated through sales with credit cards came through installment sales.

The total number of Hepsiburada Premium members (who benefit from free delivery on any orders along with other benefits) continued to rise, reaching 2 million by the end of the month.





Hepsiburada Financial Review

Restatement of financial information: Pursuant to IAS 29, the financial statements of an entity whose functional currency is that of a hyperinflationary economy is reported in terms of the measuring unit current as of the reporting date of the financial statements. All amounts included in the balance sheet which are not stated in terms of the measuring unit current as of the date of the financial statements are restated applying the general price index. In summary:

(i) Non-monetary items are restated from the date of acquisition to the end of the reporting period.

(ii) Monetary items that are already expressed in terms of the monetary unit current at the end of the reporting period are not restated.

(iii) Comparative periods are stated in terms of measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period.

(iv) All items in the statement of comprehensive loss are stated in terms of the measuring unit current as of the date of the financial statements, applying the relevant (monthly) conversion factors.

(v) The gain or loss on the net monetary position is included in the statement of comprehensive loss and separately disclosed.



Note: All financial figures in the tables provided are expressed in terms of the purchasing power of the Turkish Lira at September 30, 2023 (in accordance with IAS 29) unless otherwise indicated.

(in TRY million

unless otherwise indicated)







Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, unaudited unaudited 2023 2022 y/y % 2023 2022 y/y % GMV (TRY in billion) 25.7 17.7 45.1% 69.5 51.8 34.2% Marketplace GMV (TRY in billion) 16.8 12.1 39.3% 46.5 34.1 36.2% Share of Marketplace GMV (%) 65.5% 68.2% (2.7pp) 66.9% 65.9% 1.0pp Revenue 8,057.4 5,300.1 52.0% 21,596.7 15,786.0 36.8% Gross contribution 2,415.0 1,478.6 63.3% 6,505.3 2,953.2 120.3% Gross contribution margin (%) 9.4% 8.4% 1.0pp 9.4% 5.7% 3.7pp Net income/(loss) for the period (191.1) (923.1) (79.3%) 654.5 (3,527.2) n.m. EBITDA 87.9 (1,030.7) n.m. 291.0 (3,503.9) n.m. EBITDA as a percentage of GMV (%) 0.3% (5.8%) 6.2pp 0.4% (6.8%) 7.2pp Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 2,240.6 874.8 156.1% 1,780.7 (1,295.1) n.m Free Cash Flow 2,006.6 534.7 275.3% 1,041.9 (2,211.1) n.m

Note: Unless otherwise indicated, all discussions and analysis provided in this section are based on inflation-adjusted IFRS figures and non-IFRS measures.





Revenue

(in TRY million, unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 y/y % 2023 2022 y/y % Sale of goods1 (1P) 5,916.1 3,947.0 49.9% 15,893.5 12,388.8 28.3% Marketplace revenue2 (3P) 1,053.2 656.0 60.5% 2,914.1 1,693.7 72.1% Delivery service revenue 813.5 570.0 42.7% 2,139.2 1,446.1 47.9% Other 274.6 127.1 116.1% 649.9 257.4 152.5% Revenue 8,057.4 5,300.1 52.0% 21,596.7 15,786.0 36.8% 1: In 1P direct sales model, we act as a principal and initially recognize revenue from the sales of goods on a gross basis at the time of delivery of the goods to our customers.

2: In the 3P marketplace model, revenues are recorded on a net basis, mainly consisting of marketplace commission, transaction fees and other contractual charges to the merchants.

Our revenue increased by 52.0% to TRY 8,057.4 million in Q3 2023 compared to TRY 5,300.1 million in Q3 2022. This was mainly due to a 49.9% increase in sale of goods (1P) revenue (comprising 73.4% of total revenue) and a 60.5% increase in Marketplace revenue (3P) (comprising 13.1% of total revenue), compared to Q3 2022. Our delivery service revenue, comprising 10.1% of total revenue, rose 42.7% compared to Q3 2022. Meanwhile, other revenue which mainly consist of HepsiAd (our advertising platform) which saw strong growth of 52.7%, HepsiLojistik (our fulfillment services provider), and Hepsiburada Premium subscription revenue streams, in total, grew by 116.1% compared to Q3 2022.

While GMV increased by 45.1% in Q3 2023 compared to Q3 2022, total 1P and 3P revenue growth during this period was 51.4%. Faster revenue growth compared to GMV growth was mainly due to a 2.7 percentage point (pp) shift in GMV mix towards 1P, a shift in the 3P GMV mix towards higher margin categories, and comparatively lower customer discounts in our quarterly 3P operations compared to Q3 2022.

The 42.7% increase in delivery service revenue compared to Q3 2022 was mainly due to i) an annual and mid-year rise in unit delivery service charges, ii) an increase in delivery service revenue from off-platform customers of Hepsijet and iii) an increase in the number of parcels delivered.





Gross Contribution

(in TRY million unless indicated otherwise, unaudited)



Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 2022 y/y % 2023 2022 y/y % Revenue 8,057.4 5,300.1 52.0% 21,596.7 15,786.0 36.8% Cost of inventory sold (5,642.4) (3,821.5) 47.7% (15,091.4) (12,832.8) 17.6% Gross Contribution 2,415.0 1,478.6 63.3% 6,505.3 2,953.2 120.3% Gross contribution margin (% of GMV) 9.4% 8.4% 1.0pp 9.4% 5.7% 3.7pp

The gross contribution margin improved by 1.0pp to 9.4% in Q3 2023 compared to 8.4% in Q3 2022. This margin improvement was mainly attributable to (i) a 0.4pp rise in 1P margin primarily due to a higher discount impact on cost of inventory sold due to purchases on credit, (ii) a 0.4pp improvement in 3P margin due to the change in the 3P GMV category mix towards higher margin categories and (iii) a 0.4pp improvement derived from higher other revenue. In addition, the faster inventory turnover in Q3 2023 (54 days in Q3 2023 compared to 87 days in Q3 2022) partially compensated for the margin deteriorating impact of significantly higher quarterly average inflation in Q3 2023 over the previous year's level.

The table below shows the monthly inflation rates in 2023 and 2022.

Consumer inflation

Monthly (2003=100) Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec 2023 7% 3% 2% 2% 0% 4% 9% 9% 5% - - - 2022 11% 5% 5% 7% 3% 5% 2% 1% 3% 4% 3% 1% Source: Data as announced by TurkStat



Operating Expenses

The table below shows our operating expenses for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 in absolute terms and as a percentage of GMV:

(in TRY million unless indicated otherwise, unaudited)



Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 2022 y/y% 2023 2022 y/y% Cost of inventory sold (5,642.4) (3,821.5) 47.6% (15,091.4) (12,832.8) 17.6% % of GMV (22.0%) (21.6%) (0.4pp) (21.7%) (24.8%) 3.1pp Shipping and packaging expenses (768.0) (544.2) 41.1% (1,999.9) (1,648.1) 21.3% % of GMV (3.0%) (3.1%) 0.1pp (2.9%) (3.2%) 0.3pp Payroll and outsource staff expenses (811.4) (671.6) 20.8% (2,220.8) (1,824.2) 21.7% % of GMV (3.2%) (3.8%) 0.6pp (3.2%) (3.5%) 0.3pp Advertising expenses (578.4) (591.3) (2.2%) (1,428.1) (1,876.3) (23.9%) % of GMV (2.3%) (3.3%) 1.1pp (2.1%) (3.6%) 1.6pp Technology expenses (91.7) (72.2) 27.0% (256.5) (201.4) 27.4% % of GMV (0.4%) (0.4%) 0.0pp (0.4%) (0.4%) 0.0pp Depreciation and amortization (252.0) (160.0) 57.5% (745.3) (500.8) 48.8% % of GMV (1.0%) (0.9%) (0.1pp) (1.1%) (1.0%) (0.1pp) Other operating expenses, net (77.5) (630.1) (87.7%) (308.9) (907.2) (66.0%) % of GMV (0.3%) (3.6%) 3.3pp (0.4%) (1.8%) 1.3pp Net operating expenses (8,221.4) (6,490.9) 26.7% (22,050.9) (19,790.8) 11.42% Net operating expenses as a % of GMV (32.0%) (36.7%) 4.7pp (31.7%) (38.2%) 6.5pp

Net operating expenses increased by 26.7% to TRY 8,221.4 million in Q3 2023 compared to TRY 6,490.9 million in Q3 2022. As a percentage of GMV, our net operating expenses declined 4.7pp mainly due to a 3.3pp decrease in other operating expenses, net, a 1.1pp decrease in advertising expenses, a 0.6pp decrease in payroll and outsource staff expenses as a percentage of GMV and a 0.1pp decrease in shipping and packaging expenses. This was partially offset by a 0.4pp rise in cost of inventory sold and 0.1pp rise in depreciation and amortization as a percentage of GMV.

The 3.3pp decline in other operating expenses, net, as a percentage of GMV, was mainly due to settlement of the USD 3,975 thousand (equivalent to TRY 108.8 million) contribution amount owed by TurkCommerce B.V. to Hepsiburada under the term sheet entered into between the parties (as disclosed in greater detail in our Form 6-K furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 28, 2023) and the provision expense of USD 13.9 million (TRY 416.5 million) that impacted Q3 2022, as disclosed in greater detail in our Form 6-K furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on December 6, 2022.

The 1.1pp decline in advertising expenses as a percentage of GMV resulted from our continued efficiency in marketing spend. In this regard, we have continued to invest in data-driven marketing tools that contribute to sales conversion. Further, our loyalty program has helped us foster stronger relationships with our customers and led to repeat purchases. In addition, our co-marketing deals with several leading brands have proven to be mutually beneficial.

The 0.4pp increase in cost of inventory sold was mainly due to a 2.7pp shift in GMV mix towards 1P compared Q3 2022.



Financial Income

(in TRY million, unaudited)



Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 2022 y/y % 2023 2022 y/y % Foreign currency exchange gains 260.2 586.7 (55.7%) 1,765.5 2,213.8 (20.3%) Interest income on time deposits 73.5 64.7 13.6% 241.0 166.7 44.6% Interest income on credit sales 88.0 46.8 88.0% 203.3 117.2 73.5% Fair value gains on financial assets measured at fair value 18.4 11.0 67.3% 198.6 40.5 390.4% Other 63.5 18.8 237.8% 116.0 20.4 468.6% Financial income 503.6 728.0 (30.8%) 2,524.4 2,558.6 (1.3%)

Our financial income decreased by 30.8%, or TRY 224.4 million, to TRY 503.6 million in Q3 2023 compared to TRY 728.0 million in Q3 2022. This was mainly driven by a TRY 326.5 million decrease in foreign currency exchange gains from our U.S. dollar denominated bank deposits due to the U.S. dollar/TRY depreciation during Q3 2023 compared to Q3 2022. The decrease in financial income was partially off-set by an increase in interest income as a result of higher annual interest rates.



Financial Expenses

(in TRY million, unaudited)



Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 2022 y/y % 2023 2022 y/y% Commission expenses due to early collection of credit card receivables (408.4) (271.4) 50.5% (980.8) (790.2) 24.1% Foreign currency exchange losses (91.8) (155.1) (40.8%) (591.8) (644.8) (8.2%) Interest expenses on bank borrowings and lease liabilities (37.9) (24.8) 52.8% (123.5) (122.3) 1.0% Interest expenses on purchases (359.6) (40.9) 779.2% (507.0) (185.5) 173.3% Fair value losses on financial assets measured at fair value 0.0 0.0 n.m. 0.0 (115.4) n.m. Other (3.5) (0.7) 400.0% (7.9) (1.6) 393.8% Financial expenses (901.2) (492.9) 82.8% (2,211.0) (1,859.8) 18.9%

Our financial expenses increased by 82.8%, or TRY 408.3 million, to TRY 901.2 million in Q3 2023 compared to TRY 492.9 million in Q3 2022, primarily attributable to a TRY 318.7 million increase in interest expenses on purchases and a TRY 137.0 million increase in commission expenses due to early collection of credit card receivables as a result of (i) an increase in annual effective interest rates, (ii) an increase in GMV and (iii) an increase in purchased goods during Q3 2023, each compared to Q3 2022.



Net Loss for the Period

Net loss for the period was TRY 191.1 million in Q3 2023 down from a net loss of TRY 923.1 million in Q3 2022. This TRY 732.0 million improvement resulted from the TRY 1,118.6 million improvement in EBITDA and TRY 338.2 million increase in monetary gain in Q3 2023 against TRY 632.9 million decrease in net financial income (net of financial expense) and TRY 92.0 million increase in depreciation and amortization.



EBITDA

EBITDA was TRY 87.9 million in Q3 2023 compared to negative TRY 1,030.7 million in Q3 2022, corresponding to 0.3% EBITDA as a percentage of GMV in Q3 2023. This corresponded to a 6.2pp improvement in EBITDA as a percentage of GMV in Q3 2023 compared to Q3 2022. This strong improvement was driven by a 1.0pp rise in gross contribution margin, a 1.1pp decline in advertising expenses, a 0.1pp decline in shipping and packaging expenses, a 0.6pp decline in payroll and outsource staff expenses and a 3.3pp decline in other operating expenses, net as a percentage of GMV.



Cash Flow from Operating Activities

Our net cash provided by operating activities in Q3 2023 comprised a TRY 191.1 million net loss (Q3 2022: net loss of TRY 923.1 million), a negative TRY 181.7 million change in net working capital (Q3 2022: positive TRY 1,016.7 million) and a TRY 2,613.3 million change in other items (comprising non-cash items such as provisions and depreciation expenses as well as non-operating items such as financial income & expenses and non-operating monetary gains & losses) (Q3 2022: TRY 781.2 million). The negative change in net working capital is mainly due to an increase in trade receivables (BNPL receivables and credit card receivables) and an increase in inventory levels as of September 30 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased by TRY 1,365.8 million to TRY 2,240.6 million in Q3 2023 compared to net cash provided by operating activities in Q3 2022 of TRY 874.8 million.



Free Cash Flow

Our free cash flow increased to TRY 2,006.6 million in Q3 2023 from TRY 534.7 million in Q3 2022. This increase was mainly driven by the rise in cash flow provided by operating activities, which is as a result of a significant improvement in EBITDA as well as efficiencies realized in our technology organization.



Total Cash and Financial Investments

Total cash and cash equivalents was at TRY 5,714.1 million as of September 30, 2023 compared to TRY 7,891.4 million as of December 31, 2022. Despite better performance in free cash flow, TRY 2,177.3 million decrease was mainly due to slower appreciation of USD/TRY rate and lower time deposit interest rates against the nine-month inflation as well as higher cash used in financing activities.

Total financial investments as of September 30, 2023 amounts to TRY 686.2 million. Our financial investments consist of a financial asset measured at fair value through profit or loss.

We held around 80% of our total cash, cash equivalents and financial investments in U.S. dollars as of September 30, 2023.



Bank Borrowings

Our short-term bank borrowings are utilized to facilitate supplier and merchant financing as well as for our short-term liquidity needs in the ordinary course of our operations. Our short-term borrowings increased to TRY 195.4 million as of September 30, 2023, from TRY 19.6 million as of December 31, 2022. As of September 30, 2023, supplier and merchant financing loans corresponded to TRY 11.4 million of the short-term bank borrowings compared to TRY 1.2 million as of December 31, 2022. Our long-term borrowings decreased from TRY 16.4 million as of December 31, 2022 to TRY 4.4 million as of September 30, 2023.

All of our bank borrowings are denominated in Turkish Lira. As of September 30, 2023, the average annual effective interest rate for bank borrowings (excluding those non-interest bearing loans) remained at around the same level of 21.3% compared to as of December 31, 2022.



Conference Call Details

The Company's management will host an analyst and investor conference call and live webcast to discuss its unaudited financial results today, Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 4.00 p.m. Istanbul time / 1.00 p.m. London / 8.00 a.m. New York time.

The live webcast can be accessed via https://87399.themediaframe.eu/links/hepsiburada231205.html.

Telephone Participation Dial in Details:

• Türkiye: + 90 212 900 371 • UK & International: + 44 (0) 203 059 5872 • USA: + 1 516 447 5632

Participants may choose any of the above numbers to participate should they wish to ask questions.

The Company's results presentation will be available at the Hepsiburada Investor Relations website https://investors.hepsiburada.com on December 5, 2023.



Replay

Following the call, a replay will be available on the Hepsiburada Investor Relations website https://investors.hepsiburada.com



D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish lira (TRY) in terms of the purchasing power of the TRY at 30 September 2023 unless otherwise indicated.) 30 September 2023

(unaudited) 31 December 2022

(audited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 5,714,064 7,891,382 Restricted cash 135,819 160,985 Financial investments 686,196 26,310 Trade receivables 1,537,166 995,369 Due from related parties 4,388 2,574 Loan receivables 168 5,266 Inventories 3,823,669 2,679,780 Contract assets 29,928 23,000 Other current assets 961,202 770,420 Total current assets 12,892,600 12,555,086 Non-current assets: Property and equipment 452,126 506,496 Intangible assets 1,572,894 1,267,495 Right of use assets 508,786 657,178 Loan receivables 1,597 5,781 Other non-current assets 42,557 94,432 Total non-current assets 2,577,960 2,531,382 Total assets 15,470,560 15,086,468



LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Bank borrowings 195,394 19,554 Lease liabilities 148,951 235,892 Wallet deposits 160,051 170,076 Trade payables and payables to merchants 8,881,831 8,821,278 Due to related parties 6,539 8,360 Provisions 71,161 591,965 Employee benefit obligations 195,922 233,877 Contract liabilities and merchant advances 967,237 956,908 Other current liabilities 562,795 569,494 Total current liabilities 11,189,881 11,607,404 Non-current assets: Bank borrowings 4,387 16,370 Lease liabilities 90,272 157,278 Employee benefit obligations 83,463 24,662 Other non-current liabilities 390,861 219,681 Total non-current liabilities 568,983 417,991



Equity: Share capital 453,514 453,514 Other capital reserves 539,560 483,232 Share premiums 13,172,108 13,172,108 Accumulated deficit (10,453,486) (11,047,781) Total equity 3,711,696 3,061,073

Total equity and liabilities 15,470,560 15,086,468



D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish lira (TRY) in terms of the purchasing power of the TRY at 30 September 2023 unless otherwise indicated. Unaudited.) Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended 30 September

2023 30 September 2022 30 September

2023 30 September 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues 21,596,689 15,786,063 8,057,413 5,300,079 Operating expenses Cost of inventory sold (15,091,432) (12,832,781) (5,642,430) (3,821,481) Shipping and packaging expenses (1,999,904) (1,648,147) (768,017) (544,178) Payroll and outsource staff expenses (2,220,823) (1,824,164) (811,435) (671,559) Advertising expenses (1,428,064) (1,876,335) (578,440) (591,261) Technology expenses (256,529) (201,372) (91,655) (72,239) Depreciation and amortization (745,314) (500,775) (251,990) (160,040) Other operating expenses (678,281) (989,748) (233,879) (654,346) Other operating income 369,392 82,545 156,385 24,290 Operating loss (454,266) (4,004,714) (164,048) (1,190,735) Financial income 2,524,410 2,558,675 503,587 728,096 Financial expenses (2,211,054) (1,859,864) (901,281) (492,909) Monetary gains/ (losses) 795,380 (221,255) 370,648 32,479 Income/(loss) before income taxes 654,470 (3,527,158) (191,094) (923,069) Taxation on income - - - - Income/(loss) for the period 654,470 (3,527,158) (191,094) (923,069) Basic and diluted loss per share 2.01 (10.82) (0.59) (2.83) Other comprehensive loss:

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent period: Actuarial losses arising on remeasurement of post-employment benefits (60,175) (22,761) 1,288 (14,407) Items that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent period: Changes in the fair value of debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income - (4,278) - 65,474 Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period 594,295 (3,554,197) (189,806) (872,002)



D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish lira (TRY) in terms of the purchasing power of the TRY at 30 September 2023 unless otherwise indicated. Unaudited.) 1 January – 1 January – 30 September 2023 30 September 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Income/(loss) before income taxes 654,470 (3,527,158) Adjustments to reconcile income/(loss) before income taxes to cash flows from operating activities: 3,406,803 3,560,544 Interest and commission expenses 1,611,358 1,097,998 Depreciation and amortization 745,314 500,775 Interest income on time deposits and financial instruments (241,045) (166,729) Interest income on credit sales (203,270) (117,233) Provision for unused vacation liability 63,293 22,906 Provision for personnel bonus 139,275 127,682 Provision for legal cases 8,816 6,734 Provision for doubtful receivables 28,970 22,834 Provision for impairment of trade goods, net 91,961 (3,333) Provision for post-employment benefits 39,699 4,073 Provision for share based payment 56,328 173,069 Adjustment for impairment loss of financial investments (198,588) 74,945 Provision for the Competition Board penalty (115,128) - Provision for Settlement of Legal Proceedings 14,332 416,544 Provision for Turkish Capital Markets Board fee 29,332 - Contribution income for settlement (108,822) - Non-cash charges - (1,765) Net foreign exchange differences (996,695) (1,869,162) Change in provisions due to inflation (220,031) (181,803) Monetary effect on non-operating activities 2,661,704 3,453,009 Changes in net working capital Change in trade payables and payables to merchants 60,552 (2,350,071) Change in inventories (1,235,850) 805,019 Change in trade receivables (552,277) 125,949 Change in contract liabilities and merchant advances 10,329 161,542 Change in contract assets (6,927) (488) Change in other liabilities (18,881) (124,375) Change in other assets and receivables 4,370 195,558 Change in due from related parties (1,814) 3,862 Change in due to related parties (1,821) (21,792) Post-employment benefits paid (17,176) (6,820) Payments for concluded litigation (356,424) (1,931) Payments for personnel bonus (159,791) (112,101) Payments for unused vacation liabilities (4,671) (2,885) Collections of doubtful receivables (150) - Net cash used in operating activities 1,780,742 (1,295,147) Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets (750,986) (916,510) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 12,222 479 Purchase of financial instruments (1,194,185) (2,356,278) Proceeds from sale of financial investment 615,738 3,474,797 Interest received on credit sales 203,270 117,233 Interest income on time deposits and financial instruments 227,710 160,255 Payment for acquired businesses, net of cash acquired - (6,893) Net cash used in investing activities (886,231) 473,083 Financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings 418,470 1,443,851 Repayment of borrowings (206,328) (1,717,522) Interest and commission paid (1,555,161) (1,009,342) Lease payments (190,518) (215,156) Net cash used in financing activities (1,533,537) (1,498,169) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (639,026) (2,320,233) Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 7,882,080 9,385,351 Inflation effect on cash and cash equivalents (2,538,790) (2,630,394) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 987,164 1,168,463 Cash and cash equivalents at 30 September 5,691,428 5,603,187



Presentation of Financial and Other Information

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Certain parts of this press release contain non-IFRS financial measures which are unaudited supplementary measures and are not required by, or presented in accordance with, IFRS or any other generally accepted accounting principles. Such measures are IAS 29-Unadjusted Revenue, IAS 29-Unadjusted Gross Contribution, IAS 29-Unadjusted EBITDA, EBITDA, Gross Contribution, Free Cash Flow and Net Working Capital. We define:

IAS 29-Unadjusted Revenue as revenue presented on an unadjusted for inflation basis;

as revenue presented on an unadjusted for inflation basis; IAS 29-Unadjusted Gross Contribution as Gross Contribution presented on an unadjusted for inflation basis;

as Gross Contribution presented on an unadjusted for inflation basis; IAS 29-Unadjusted EBITDA as EBITDA presented on an unadjusted for inflation basis;

as EBITDA presented on an unadjusted for inflation basis; EBITDA as profit or loss for the period plus taxation on income less financial income plus financial expenses, plus depreciation and amortization, plus monetary gains/(losses);

as profit or loss for the period plus taxation on income less financial income plus financial expenses, plus depreciation and amortization, plus monetary gains/(losses); Gross Contribution as revenues less cost of inventory sold;

as revenues less cost of inventory sold; Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures plus proceeds from sale of property and equipment; and

as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures plus proceeds from sale of property and equipment; and Net Working Capital as current assets (excluding cash, cash equivalents and financial investments) minus current liabilities (excluding current bank borrowings and current lease liabilities).





You should not consider them as: (a) an alternative to operating profit or net profit as determined in accordance with IFRS or other generally accepted accounting principles, or as measures of operating performance; (b) an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities, as determined in accordance with IFRS or other generally accepted accounting principles, or as a measure of our ability to meet liquidity needs; or (c) an alternative to any other measures of performance under IFRS or other generally accepted accounting principles.

These measures are used by our management to monitor the underlying performance of the business and our operations. However, not all companies calculate these measures in an identical manner and, therefore, our presentation may not be comparable with similar measures used by other companies. As a result, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on this data.

This section includes a reconciliation of certain of these non-IFRS measures to the closest IFRS measure.

EBITDA is a supplemental non-IFRS financial measure that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, IFRS. We have included EBITDA in this press release because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses and, from the date of applicability of IAS 29, related monetary gains/(losses), in calculating EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparability across reporting periods by removing the effect of non-cash expenses (including monetary gains/(losses)) and non-operating expense/(income). One of the objectives of IAS 29 is to account for the financial gain or loss that arises from holding monetary assets or liabilities during a reporting period (i.e. the monetary gains/(losses)). Therefore, the monetary gains/(losses) are excluded from EBITDA for a proper comparison of the operational performance of the Company. Accordingly, we believe that EBITDA provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Management uses EBITDA:

as a measurement of operating performance because it assists us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis, as it removes the impact of non-cash and non-operating items;

for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget and financial projections; and

to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our strategic initiatives.





EBITDA has limitations as a financial measure, including that other companies may calculate EBITDA differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for profit/(loss) for the period, as a profit measure or other analysis of our results as reported under IFRS.

The following table shows the reconciliation of EBITDA to net income/(loss) for the periods presented.

Amounts expressed in millions of Turkish lira (TRY) in terms of the purchasing power of the TRY at 30 September 2023. Unaudited.

Amounts expressed in millions of Turkish lira (TRY) in terms of the purchasing power of the TRY at 30 September 2023. Unaudited. (in TRY million) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income/(loss) for the period (191.1) (923.1) 654.5 (3,527.2) Taxation on income - - - - Financial income 503.6 728.1 2,524.4 2,558.7 Financial expenses (901.3) (492.9) (2,211.1) (1,859.9) Depreciation and amortization (252.0) (160.0) (745.3) (500.8) Monetary gains/(losses) 370.6 32.5 795.4 (221.3) EBITDA 87.9 (1,030.7) 291.1 (3,503.9)

Gross contribution is a supplemental non-IFRS financial measure that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, IFRS. We have included gross contribution in this press release because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate our operational profitability as it reflects direct costs of products sold to our buyers. Accordingly, we believe that gross contribution provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Gross contribution has limitations as a financial measure, including that other companies may calculate gross contribution differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for profit/(loss) for the period, as a profit measure or other analysis of our results as reported under IFRS.

The following table shows the reconciliation of gross contribution to revenue for the periods presented.

Amounts expressed in millions of Turkish lira (TRY) in terms of the purchasing power of the TRY at 30 September 2023. Unaudited. Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue 8,057.4 5,300.1 21,596.7 15,786.0 Cost of inventory sold (5,642.4) (3,821.5) (15,091.4) (12,832.8) Gross Contribution 2,415.0 1,478.6 6,505.3 2,953.2

IAS 29-Unadjusted Revenue, IAS 29-Unadjusted Gross Contribution and IAS 29-Unadjusted EBITDA are supplemental non-IFRS financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, IFRS. We have included IAS 29-Unadjusted Revenue, IAS 29-Unadjusted Gross Contribution and IAS 29-Unadjusted EBITDA in this press release because we believe their inclusion facilitates the understanding of Revenue, Gross Contribution and EBITDA restated in accordance with IAS 29 as well as our year on year GMV growth and profitability guidance.

IAS 29-Unadjusted Revenue, IAS 29-Unadjusted Gross Contribution and IAS 29-Unadjusted EBITDA have limitations as financial measures, including that other companies may calculate IAS 29-Unadjusted Revenue, IAS 29-Unadjusted Gross Contribution and IAS 29-Unadjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces their usefulness as a comparative measure and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for revenue or profit/(loss) for the period, as revenue or profit measures or other analysis of our results as reported under IFRS.

The following table shows the reconciliation of IAS 29-Unadjusted Revenue to revenue for the periods presented.

Amounts expressed in millions of Turkish lira (TRY) in terms of the purchasing power of the TRY at 30 September 2023. Unaudited. Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue 8,057.4 5,300.1 21,596.7 15,786.0 Reversal of IAS 29 adjustment 450.0 2,094.1 3,709.7 7,190.5 IAS 29-Unadjusted Revenue 7,607.4 3,206.0 17,887.0 8,595.5



The following table shows the reconciliation of IAS 29-Unadjusted Gross Contribution to revenue for the periods presented.

Amounts expressed in millions of Turkish lira (TRY); IFRS figures (adjusted for IAS 29) in terms of the purchasing power of the TRY at 30 September 2023. Unaudited. Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue 8,057.4 5,300.1 21,596.7 15,786.0 Cost of inventory sold (5,642.4) (3,821.5) (15,091.4) (12,832.8) Gross Contribution 2,415.0 1,478.6 6,505.3 2,953.2 Reversal of IAS 29 adjustment (401.6) 423.6 209.7 444.6 IAS 29 - Unadjusted Gross Contribution 2,816.6 1,055.0 6,295.6 2,508.6





The following tables show the reconciliation of IAS 29-Unadjusted EBITDA to net income/(loss) for the periods presented.

Amounts expressed in millions of Turkish lira (TRY); IFRS figures (adjusted for IAS 29) in terms of the purchasing power of the TRY at 30 September 2023. Unaudited. Three months ended



30 September 2023



Reversal of IAS 29 Adjustment IAS 29-Unadjusted

30 September

2023







30 September 2022



Reversal of IAS 29 Adjustment IAS 29-Unadjusted

30 September

2022 Net income/(loss) for the period (191.1) (350.3) 159.2 (923.1) (507.3) (415.8) Taxation on income - - - - - - Financial income 503.6 23.9 479.7 728.1 307.3 420.8 Financial expenses (901.3) (59.6) (841.7) (492.9) (193.5) (299.4) Depreciation and amortization (252.0) (129.2) (122.8) (160.0) (73.6) (86.4) Monetary gains 370.6 370.6 - 32.5 32.5 - IAS 29-Unadjusted EBITDA 644.0 (450.8)





Amounts expressed in millions of Turkish lira (TRY); IFRS figures (adjusted for IAS 29) in terms of the purchasing power of the TRY at 30 September 2023. Unaudited. Nine months ended



30 September 2023



Reversal of IAS 29 Adjustment IAS 29-Unadjusted

30 September

2023







30 September 2022



Reversal of IAS 29 Adjustment IAS 29-Unadjusted

30 September

2022 Net income/(loss) for the period 654.5 (405.9) 1,060.4 (3,527.2) (2,656.2) (871.0) Taxation on income - - - - - - Financial income 2,524.4 461.8 2,062.6 2,558.7 1,224.4 1,334.3 Financial expenses (2,211.1) (354.3) (1,856.8) (1,859.9) (854.8) (1,005.1) Depreciation and amortization (745.3) (406.1) (339.2) (500.8) (300.2) (200.6) Monetary gains/(losses) 795.4 795.4 - (221.3) (221.3) - IAS 29-Unadjusted EBITDA 1,193.8 (999.6)

Free Cash Flow is a supplemental non-IFRS financial measure that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, IFRS. We have included Free Cash Flow in this press release because it is an important indicator of our liquidity as it measures the amount of cash we generate/(use) and provides additional perspective on whether we have sufficient cash after funding our operations and capital expenditures. Accordingly, we believe that Free Cash Flow provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Free Cash Flow has limitations as a financial measure, and you should not consider it in isolation or as substitutes for net cash used in operating activities as a measure of our liquidity or other analysis of our results as reported under IFRS. There are limitations to using non-IFRS financial measures, including that other companies may calculate Free Cash Flow differently. Because of these limitations, you should consider Free Cash Flow alongside other financial performance measures, including net cash used in operating activities, capital expenditures and our other IFRS results.

The following table shows the reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to net cash provided by/used in operating activities for the periods presented.

Amounts expressed in millions of Turkish lira (TRY) in terms of the purchasing power of the TRY at 30 September 2023. Unaudited. (in TRY million) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 2,240.6 874.8 1,780.7 (1,295.1) Capital expenditures (244.8) (340.2) (751.0) (916.5) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 10.8 0.1 12.2 0.5 Free Cash Flow 2,006.6 534.7 1,041.9 (2,211.1)

Net Working Capital is a supplemental non-IFRS financial measure that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, IFRS. Starting from Q4 2021, we have revised the definition of Net Working Capital to include the "financial investments" balance on our balance sheet as at December 31, 2021. As we believe financial investments are cash-like item by nature, we deducted from current assets along with cash and cash equivalents.

We have included Net Working Capital in this press release because it is used to measure the short-term liquidity of a business, and can also be used to obtain a general impression of the ability of company management to utilize assets in an efficient manner. Net Working Capital is critical since it is used to keep our business operating smoothly and meet all our financial obligations in the short-term. Accordingly, we believe that Net Working Capital provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating how we manage our short-term liabilities.

The following table shows the reconciliation of Net Working Capital to current assets and current liabilities as of the dates indicated:

Amounts expressed in millions of Turkish lira (TRY) in terms of the purchasing power of the TRY at 30 September 2023. As of September 30, 2023 As of December 31, 2022 Current assets 12,892.6 12,555.1 Cash and cash equivalents (5,714.1) (7,891.4) Financial investments (686.2) (26.3) Current liabilities (11,189.9) (11,607.4) Bank borrowings, current 195.4 19.6 Lease liabilities, current 149.0 235.9 Net Working Capital (4,353.2) (6,714.5)





BREAKDOWN OF THE COMPARATIVE FIGURES RESTATED BY INFLATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish lira (TRY); adjusted figures in terms of the purchasing power of the TRY at 30 September 2023.)

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish lira (TRY); adjusted figures in terms of the purchasing power of the TRY at 30 September 2023.)



Restatement Method Unaudited Unadjusted

30 Sept 2023 IAS 29

Adjustment Unaudited Adjusted

30 Sept 2023 Unaudited Unadjusted

31 Dec 2022 IAS 29

Adjustment Audited Adjusted

31 Dec 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1 5,714,064 - 5,714,064 5,266,008 2,625,374 7,891,382 Restricted cash 1 135,819 - 135,819 107,427 53,558 160,985 Financial investments 1 686,196 - 686,196 17,557 8,753 26,310 Trade receivables 1 1,537,166 - 1,537,166 664,221 331,148 995,369 Due from related parties 1 4,388 - 4,388 1,718 856 2,574 Loan receivables 1 168 - 168 3,514 1,752 5,266 Inventories 2 3,664,611 159,058 3,823,669 1,724,330 955,450 2,679,780 Contract assets 1 29,928 - 29,928 15,348 7,652 23,000 Other current assets 3 927,737 33,465 961,202 506,890 263,530 770,420 Total current assets 12,700,077 192,523 12,892,600 8,307,013 4,248,073 12,555,086 Non-current assets: Property and equipment 2 225,624 226,502 452,126 221,626 284,870 506,496 Intangible assets 2 1,006,422 566,472 1,572,894 655,891 611,604 1,267,495 Right of use assets 2 246,607 262,179 508,786 261,091 396,087 657,178 Loan receivables 1 1,597 - 1,597 3,858 1,923 5,781 Other non-current assets 3 36,224 6,333 42,557 62,700 31,732 94,432 Total non-current assets 1,516,474 1,061,486 2,577,960 1,205,166 1,326,216 2,531,382 Total assets 14,216,551 1,254,009 15,470,560 9,512,179 5,574,289 15,086,468



LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Bank borrowings 1 195,394 - 195,394 13,049 6,505 19,554 Lease liabilities 1 148,951 - 148,951 157,414 78,478 235,892 Wallet deposits 1 160,051 - 160,051 113,493 56,583 170,076 Trade payables and payables to merchants 1 8,881,831 - 8,881,831 5,886,538 2,934,740 8,821,278 Due to related parties 1 6,539 - 6,539 5,579 2,781 8,360 Provisions 1 71,161 - 71,161 395,025 196,940 591,965 Employee benefit obligations 1 195,922 - 195,922 156,069 77,808 233,877 Contract liabilities and merchant advances 1 967,237 - 967,237 638,556 318,352 956,908 Other current liabilities 3 530,001 32,794 562,795 367,091 202,403 569,494 Total current liabilities 11,157,087 32,794 11,189,881 7,732,814 3,874,590 11,607,404 Non-current liabilities: Bank borrowings 1 4,387 - 4,387 10,924 5,446 16,370 Lease liabilities 1 90,272 - 90,272 104,953 52,325 157,278 Employee benefit obligations 1 83,463 - 83,463 16,457 8,205 24,662 Other non-current liabilities 2 252,316 138,545 390,861 77,076 142,605 219,681 Total non-current liabilities 430,438 138,545 568,983 209,410 208,581 417,991 Equity: Share capital 4 65,200 388,314 453,514 65,200 388,314 453,514 Other capital reserves 4 262,716 276,844 539,560 215,245 267,987 483,232 Share premiums 4 4,260,737 8,911,371 13,172,108 4,260,737 8,911,371 13,172,108 Accumulated deficit 5 (1,959,627) (8,493,859) (10,453,486) (2,971,227) (8,076,554) (11,047,781) Total equity 2,629,026 1,082,670 3,711,696 1,569,955 1,491,118 3,061,073 Total equity and liabilities 14,216,551 1,254,009 15,470,560 9,512,179 5,574,289 15,086,468



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish lira (TRY); adjusted figures in terms of the purchasing power of the TRY at 30 September 2023. Unaudited.) Three Months Ended



Restatement Method Unaudited Unadjusted

30 Sept 2023 IAS 29

Adjustment Unaudited Adjusted

30 Sept 2023 Unaudited Unadjusted

30 Sept 2022 IAS 29

Adjustment Unaudited Adjusted

30 Sept 2022 Sale of goods (1P) 6 5,594,310 321,824 5,916,134 2,389,792 1,557,171 3,946,963 Marketplace revenue (3P) 6 987,702 65,521 1,053,223 396,862 259,178 656,040 Delivery service revenue 6 766,196 47,272 813,468 344,982 225,023 570,005 Other 6 259,214 15,374 274,588 74,346 52,725 127,071 Revenues 7,607,422 449,991 8,057,413 3,205,982 2,094,097 5,300,079 Operating expenses Cost of inventory sold 7 (4,790,848) (851,582) (5,642,430) (2,151,049) (1,670,432) (3,821,481) Shipping and packaging expenses 6 (725,728) (42,289) (768,017) (329,439) (214,739) (544,178) Payroll and outsource staff expenses 6 (749,523) (61,912) (811,435) (404,708) (266,851) (671,559) Advertising expenses 6 (558,651) (19,789) (578,440) (350,223) (241,038) (591,261) Technology expenses 9 (75,462) (16,193) (91,655) (38,961) (33,278) (72,239) Depreciation and amortization 8 (122,750) (129,240) (251,990) (86,532) (73,508) (160,040) Other operating expenses 9 (212,780) (21,099) (233,879) (393,935) (260,411) (654,346) Other operating income 9 149,475 6,910 156,385 11,680 12,610 24,290 Operating Income/(loss) 521,155 (685,203) (164,048) (537,185) (653,550) (1,190,735) Financial income 6 479,688 23,899 503,587 420,802 307,295 728,097 Financial expenses 6 (841,686) (59,595) (901,281) (299,367) (193,542) (492,909) Monetary gains 10 0 370,648 370,648 0 32,479 32,479 Income/(loss) before income taxes 159,157 (350,251) (191,094) (415,750) (507,318) (923,068) Taxation on income - - - - - - - Income/(loss) for the period 159,157 (350,251) (191,094) (415,750) (507,318) (923,068)



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish lira (TRY); adjusted figures in terms of the purchasing power of the TRY at 30 September 2023. Unaudited.) Nine Months Ended



Restatement Method Unaudited Unadjusted

30 Sept 2023 IAS 29

Adjustment Unaudited Adjusted

30 Sept 2023 Unaudited Unadjusted

30 Sept 2022 IAS 29

Adjustment Unaudited Adjusted

30 Sept 2022 Sale of goods (1P) 6 13,177,294 2,716,232 15,893,526 6,726,314 5,662,527 12,388,841 Marketplace revenue (3P) 6 2,396,049 518,055 2,914,104 932,543 761,204 1,693,747 Delivery service revenue 6 1,768,428 370,734 2,139,162 793,100 652,981 1,446,081 Other 6 545,249 104,648 649,897 143,538 113,856 257,394 Revenues 17,887,020 3,709,669 21,596,689 8,595,495 7,190,568 15,786,063 Operating expenses Cost of inventory sold 7 (11,591,401) (3,500,031) (15,091,432) (6,086,856) (6,745,925) (12,832,781) Shipping and packaging expenses 6 (1,658,786) (341,118) (1,999,904) (892,342) (755,805) (1,648,147) Payroll and outsource staff expenses 6 (1,814,752) (406,071) (2,220,823) (987,860) (836,304) (1,824,164) Advertising expenses 6 (1,195,290) (232,774) (1,428,064) (1,008,064) (868,271) (1,876,335) Technology expenses 9 (197,684) (58,845) (256,529) (101,060) (100,312) (201,372) Depreciation and amortization 8 (339,183) (406,131) (745,314) (200,563) (300,212) (500,775) Other operating expenses 9 (542,770) (135,511) (678,281) (556,987) (432,761) (989,748) Other operating income 9 307,438 61,955 369,393 37,998 44,547 82,545 Operating Income/(loss) 854,592 (1,308,857) (454,265) (1,200,239) (2,804,475) (4,004,714) Financial income 6 2,062,639 461,771 2,524,410 1,334,310 1,224,368 2,558,678 Financial expenses 6 (1,856,819) (354,235) (2,211,054) (1,005,062) (854,802) (1,859,864) Monetary gains/(losses) 10 - 795,379 795,379 - (221,255) (221,255) Income/(loss) before income taxes 1,060,412 (405,942) 654,470 (870,991) (2,656,164) (3,527,155) Taxation on income - - - - - - - Income/(loss) for the period 1,060,412 (405,942) 654,470 (870,991) (2,656,164) (3,527,155)



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish lira (TRY); adjusted figures in terms of the purchasing power of the TRY at 30 September 2023. Unaudited.) Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unadjusted Adjusted Unadjusted Adjusted 1 Jan- 30 Sept 2023 IAS 29 adjustment 1 Jan- 30 Sept 2023 1 Jan- 30 Sept 2022 IAS 29 adjustment 1 Jan- 30 Sept 2022 Income/(loss) before income taxes 1,060,412 (405,942) 654,470 (870,991) (2,656,167) (3,527,158) Adjustments to reconcile income/(loss) before income taxes to cash flows from operating activities: 498,556 2,908,247 3,406,803 128,915 3,431,629 3,560,544 Interest and commission expenses 1,365,971 245,387 1,611,358 609,246 488,752 1,097,998 Depreciation and amortization 339,183 406,131 745,314 200,563 300,212 500,775 Interest income on time deposits (199,509) (41,536) (241,045) (93,871) (72,858) (166,729) Interest income on credit sales (170,540) (32,730) (203,270) (65,011) (52,222) (117,233) Provision for unused vacation liability 51,127 12,166 63,293 12,345 10,561 22,906 Provision for personnel bonus 112,504 26,771 139,275 68,742 58,940 127,682 Provision for legal cases 7,122 1,694 8,816 3,626 3,108 6,734 Provision for doubtful receivables 23,522 5,448 28,970 12,293 10,541 22,834 Provision for impairment of trade goods, net 34,257 57,704 91,961 8,308 (11,641) (3,333) Provision for post-employment benefits 32,068 7,631 39,699 2,215 1,858 4,073 Provision for share based payment 47,471 8,857 56,328 93,969 79,100 173,069 Adjustment for impairment loss of financial investments (153,234) (45,354) (198,588) 35,505 39,440 74,945 Provision competition board penalty (92,018) (23,110) (115,128) - - - Provision for Settlement of Legal Proceedings 11,577 2,755 14,332 257,874 158,670 416,544 Provision for Turkish Capital Markets Board fee 23,694 5,638 29,332 - - - Contribution income for settlement (108,822) - (108,822) - - - Net foreign exchange differences (825,817) (170,878) (996,695) (1,016,008) (853,154) (1,869,162) Non cash charges - - - (881) (884) (1,765) Change in provisions due to inflation - (220,031) (220,031) - (181,803) (181,803) Monetary effect on non-operating activities - 2,661,704 2,661,704 - 3,453,009 3,453,009 Changes in net working capital Change in trade payables and payables to merchants 2,995,292 (2,934,740) 60,552 673,680 (3,023,751) (2,350,071) Change in inventories (1,974,538) 738,688 (1,235,850) (451,847) 1,256,866 805,019 Change in trade receivables (896,589) 344,312 (552,277) (49,257) 175,206 125,949 Change in contract liabilities and merchant advances 328,682 (318,353) 10,329 214,882 (53,340) 161,542 Change in contract assets (14,579) 7,652 (6,927) (4,154) 3,666 (488) Change in other liabilities 384,896 (403,777) (18,881) 130,200 (254,575) (124,375) Change in other assets and receivables (308,333) 312,703 4,370 (155,083) 350,641 195,558 Change in due from related parties (2,671) 857 (1,814) 1,246 2,616 3,862 Change in due to related parties 960 (2,781) (1,821) (5,137) (16,655) (21,792) Post-employment benefits paid (13,874) (3,302) (17,176) (3,672) (3,148) (6,820) Payments for concluded litigation (274,240) (82,184) (356,424) (1,040) (891) (1,931) Payments for personnel bonus (119,982) (39,809) (159,791) (53,028) (59,073) (112,101) Payments for unused vacation liabilities (3,796) (875) (4,671) (1,563) (1,322) (2,885) Collections of doubtful receivables 121 (271) (150) - - - Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 1,660,317 120,425 1,780,742 (446,849) (848,298) (1,295,147) Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets (591,490) (159,496) (750,986) (493,392) (423,118) (916,510) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,873 10,349 12,222 143 336 479 Purchase of financial instruments (1,064,379) (129,806) (1,194,185) (1,331,152) (1,025,126) (2,356,278) Proceeds from sale of financial investment 558,284 57,454 615,738 1,962,379 1,512,418 3,474,797 Interest received on time deposits and financial instruments 183,079 44,631 227,710 89,442 70,813 160,255 Interest received on credit sales 170,540 32,730 203,270 65,011 52,222 117,233 Payment for acquired businesses, net of cash acquired - - - (3,439) (3,454) (6,893) Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities (742,093) (144,138) (886,231) 288,992 184,091 473,083 Financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings 338,035 80,435 418,470 777,342 666,509 1,443,851 Repayment of borrowings (166,669) (39,659) (206,328) (924,681) (792,841) (1,717,522) Interest and commission paid (1,320,575) (234,586) (1,555,161) (561,516) (447,826) (1,009,342) Lease payments (153,898) (36,620) (190,518) (115,836) (99,320) (215,156) Net cash used in financing activities (1,303,107) (230,430) (1,533,537) (824,691) (673,478) (1,498,169) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (384,883) (254,143) (639,026) (982,548) (1,337,685) (2,320,233) Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 5,259,801 2,622,279 7,882,080 3,812,605 5,572,746 9,385,351 Inflation effect on cash and cash equivalents - (2,538,790) (2,538,790) - (2,630,394) (2,630,394) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 816,510 170,654 987,164 638,767 529,696 1,168,463 Cash and cash equivalents at 30 September 5,691,428 - 5,691,428 3,468,824 2,134,363 5,603,187



Restatement Methods for Consolidated Balance Sheets

(1) Monetary items do not need to be restated, because they represent money held, to be received or to be paid. Monetary items are therefore already expressed in current purchasing power at the reporting date.

(2) Non-monetary assets and liabilities are restated in terms of the measuring unit current at the end of the reporting period. We used the increase in the general price index from the transaction date when they were first recognized to the end of the reporting period.

(3) Other current assets and other current liabilities consist of monetary and non-monetary items.

(4) The components of shareholders' equity, excluding retained earnings, are restated by applying a general price index from the dates on which the items were contributed or otherwise arose.

(5) Retained earnings are restated for the balancing figure derived from the other amounts in the restated opening balance sheet.



Restatement Methods for Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(6) All items except cost of inventory sold, depreciation and amortization expenses and monetary gains or losses in the consolidated statement of comprehensive loss for the current year are restated by applying the change in the general price index from the dates when the items of income and expense were originally recorded.

(7) Cost of inventory sold is restated by using restated inventories balance.

(8) Depreciation and amortization expenses is restated by using restated property and equipment, intangible assets and right of use assets balances.

(9) Technology expenses, other operating expenses and income includes prepaid expenses and deferred income which are considered as non-monetary items and restated by using restated balances of those items.

(10) The monetary gains or losses is calculated as the difference between the historical cost amounts and the result from the restatement of non-monetary items, shareholders' equity, items in the consolidated statement of comprehensive loss. The monetary gain or loss is reported as a separate item in the restated consolidated statement of comprehensive loss.



Restatement Methods for Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

All items in the consolidated statements of cash flows are expressed in a measuring unit current at the balance sheet date; they are therefore restated by applying the relevant conversion factors from the date on which the transaction originated.

Net income / loss before tax is adjusted for the monetary gain or loss for the period.

The monetary loss on cash and cash equivalents is presented separately.

Inflation effect on non-operating activities is presented separately. It is calculated as the difference between the restated openings and closing balances of cash and cash equivalents, borrowings and financial investments.

Inflation effect on operating activities is presented separately. It is calculated as the difference between the restated openings and closing balances of provisions and considered as a reconciling item in the cash flow statement, as this is a non-cash item not shown as a change in working capital.



Certain Definitions

We provide a number of key operating performance indicators used by our management and often used by competitors in our industry. We define certain terms used in this press release as follows:

GMV as gross merchandise value which refers to the total value of orders/products sold through our platform over a given period of time (including value added tax ("VAT") without deducting returns and cancellations), including cargo income (shipping fees related to the products sold through our platform) and excluding other service revenues and transaction fees charged to our merchants;

as gross merchandise value which refers to the total value of orders/products sold through our platform over a given period of time (including value added tax ("VAT") without deducting returns and cancellations), including cargo income (shipping fees related to the products sold through our platform) and excluding other service revenues and transaction fees charged to our merchants; IAS 29-Unadjusted GMV as GMV presented on an unadjusted for inflation basis;

as GMV presented on an unadjusted for inflation basis; Marketplace GMV as total value of orders/products sold through our Marketplace over a given period of time (including VAT without deducting returns and cancellations), including cargo income (shipping fees related to the products sold through our platform) and excluding other service revenues and transaction fees charged to our merchants;

as total value of orders/products sold through our Marketplace over a given period of time (including VAT without deducting returns and cancellations), including cargo income (shipping fees related to the products sold through our platform) and excluding other service revenues and transaction fees charged to our merchants; Share of Marketplace GMV as the portion of GMV sold through our Marketplace represented as a percentage of our total GMV;

as the portion of GMV sold through our Marketplace represented as a percentage of our total GMV; IAS 29-Unadjusted Revenue as Revenue presented on an unadjusted for inflation basis;

as Revenue presented on an unadjusted for inflation basis; IAS 29-Unadjusted Gross Contribution as Gross Contribution presented on an unadjusted for inflation basis;

as Gross Contribution presented on an unadjusted for inflation basis; Gross Contribution margin as Gross Contribution represented as a percentage of GMV;

as Gross Contribution represented as a percentage of GMV; IAS 29-Unadjusted EBITDA as EBITDA presented on an unadjusted for inflation basis;

as EBITDA presented on an unadjusted for inflation basis; EBITDA as a percentage of GMV as EBITDA represented as a percentage of GMV;

as EBITDA represented as a percentage of GMV; IAS 29-Unadjusted EBITDA as a percentage of GMV as IAS 29-Unadjusted EBITDA represented as a percentage of IAS 29-Unadjusted GMV;

as IAS 29-Unadjusted EBITDA represented as a percentage of IAS 29-Unadjusted GMV; Number of orders as the number of orders we received through our platform including returns and cancellations;

as the number of orders we received through our platform including returns and cancellations; Frequency as the average number of orders per Active Customer over a 12-month period preceding the relevant date;

as the average number of orders per Active Customer over a 12-month period preceding the relevant date; Active Merchant as merchants who sold at least one item within the 12-month period preceding the relevant date, including returns and cancellations;

as merchants who sold at least one item within the 12-month period preceding the relevant date, including returns and cancellations; Active Customer are users (both unregistered users and members) who have purchased at least one item listed on our platform within the 12-month period preceding the relevant date, including returns and cancellations; and

are users (both unregistered users and members) who have purchased at least one item listed on our platform within the 12-month period preceding the relevant date, including returns and cancellations; and Digital products are non-cash games on our platform, such as sweepstakes and gamified lotteries and the first monthly payment of Hepsiburada Premium membership subscription.

DISCLAIMER: Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this press release may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.





About Hepsiburada

Hepsiburada is a leading e-commerce technology platform in Türkiye, connecting over 61 million members with approximately 211 million stock keeping units across over 30 product categories. Hepsiburada provides goods and services through its hybrid model combining first-party direct sales (1P model) and a third-party marketplace (3P model) with over 101 thousand merchants.

With its vision of leading the digitalization of commerce, Hepsiburada acts as a reliable, innovative and purpose-led companion in consumers' daily lives. Hepsiburada's e-commerce platform provides a broad ecosystem of capabilities for merchants and consumers including: last-mile delivery and fulfilment services, advertising services, on-demand grocery delivery services, and payment solutions offered through Hepsipay, Hepsiburada's payment companion and BNPL solutions provider. HepsiGlobal offers a selection from international merchants through its inbound arm while outbound operations aim to enable merchants in Türkiye to make cross-border sales.

Since its founding in 2000, Hepsiburada has been purpose-led, leveraging its digital capabilities to develop the role of women in the Turkish economy. Hepsiburada started the ‘Technology Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs' programme in 2017, which has supported over 47.5 thousand female entrepreneurs throughout Türkiye to reach millions of customers with their products.



