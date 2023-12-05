David Scott Joins Cloudian's Board of Directors, Bringing 40 Years of IT Infrastructure Experience

Loading... Loading... Loading...

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on its growth and market momentum, Cloudian is pleased to announce that David Scott has joined its board of directors. With an illustrious career spanning 40 years in IT infrastructure, David brings a wealth of experience and leadership to further drive Cloudian's leadership in S3-compatible hybrid cloud data management.



David currently serves as a Board Director at Couchbase, Nebulon, Token, M10 Networks, and AntemetA. His career highlights include serving as the Senior Vice President and General Manager of the global Hewlett Packard (HP) Storage business.

Notably, he was the President and Chief Executive Officer of 3PAR, Inc., a pioneering data storage company that played a pivotal role in defining the market for utility storage designed for service provider IT models. During his nearly 10-year tenure as CEO of 3PAR from early 2001, David oversaw the company's evolution from a venture-backed private entity to being publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007. His leadership continued through its acquisition by HP in 2010. David's deep understanding of the storage industry and his strategic vision played a key role in shaping 3PAR's success.

Before joining 3PAR, David spent 18 years at HP, where he held various executive positions in marketing and general management. His experience encompasses diverse roles in data storage, computing, and networking, both in the United Kingdom and the United States.

David expressed his anticipation of joining Cloudian, stating, "As the enterprise IT landscape shifts towards hybrid-cloud operating models, the power of Cloudian's native S3 API and scale-out design becomes increasingly evident. I am eager to contribute to the journey and work alongside the talented team in advancing the success of their hybrid-cloud storage platform."

"We are thrilled to welcome David Scott to Cloudian's board of directors. David's extensive experience and deep industry knowledge will contribute to our vision of ubiquitous cloud-native, S3-compatible storage," said Michael Tso, CEO of Cloudian. "David's proven track record as an IT infrastructure visionary aligns seamlessly with our commitment to delivering innovative object storage solutions for the hybrid cloud."

