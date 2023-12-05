IDEX Biometrics and Toppan Gravity launching biometric smart cards in the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Oslo, Norway, and Dubai, UAE 05 December 2023 – IDEX Biometrics and Toppan Gravity, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Toppan Group and a leading solutions provider in the secure payment and identity industries, are introducing biometric cards equipped with the advanced IDEX Pay fingerprint authentication payment solution.

Toppan Gravity and IDEX Biometrics are responding to the growing demand for trusted and user-friendly payment solutions. Securing an annual production surpassing 30 million payment cards, Toppan Gravity serves over 500 banks, governments, and corporations worldwide. Biometric smart cards will enhance Toppan Gravity's banking and identity offerings, bringing biometric smart cards to the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. An initial order for IDEX Pay has been placed, with the cards anticipated to reach the market by the first quarter of 2024.

"We are committed to meeting the growing global demand for biometric payment cards. By harnessing the power of the IDEX Biometrics state-of-the-art technology platform, we are poised to redefine payment convenience," says Michael Hraschan, Head of Payments at Toppan Gravity. "This partnership marks an exciting chapter as we collaborate to advance secure payments and digital authentication, reinforcing our commitment to driving innovation in the ever-evolving landscape of financial technology."

"Toppan Gravity with its strong offering across products and solutions for government agencies, financial institutions, telecom operators, and retailers is well positioned to accelerate the expansion of biometric smart cards," says Catharina Eklof, Chief Commercial Officer at IDEX Biometrics. "We are excited to collaborate with Toppan Gravity, empowering markets worldwide with secure payments and digital authentication."

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: + 47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA IDEX is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com .

About The Toppan Group

Established in Tokyo in 1900, the TOPPAN Group is a leading and diversified global provider committed to delivering sustainable, integrated solutions in fields including printing, communications, security, packaging, décor materials, electronics, and digital transformation. The TOPPAN Group's global team of more than 50,000 employees offers optimal solutions enabled by industry-leading expertise and technologies to address the diverse challenges of every business sector and society and contribute to the achievement of shared sustainability goals.

For more information, visit www.holdings.toppan.com/en/ or contact www.linkedin.com/company/toppan/

Loading... Loading... Loading...

About Toppan Gravity

Toppan Gravity is a subsidiary of Toppan Leefung, serving as the international development arm of the TOPPAN Group in the security domain. Being part of the most prestigious conglomerate in the industry with decades of experience and multiple well-known references, Toppan Gravity benefits from the TOPPAN Group's strong market position and extensive expertise.

As a global solutions provider primarily focused on the payment and Identity industries, Toppan Gravity aims to develop the next generation of virtual and physical security documents. With the vision of becoming the forerunner in the secure ID and payment industry, the company focuses on driving synergies within the TOPPAN Group, through strategic acquisitions. Toppan Gravity empowers promising companies having state-of-the-art technology or businesses in emerging markets, including Asia, Africa, and Latin America to enhance their overall performance. Furthermore, the company enables its acquisitions to take advantage of the opportunities presented by its large, diversified group having numerous resources and extensive know-how.

For more information, visit www.toppangravity.com or contact info@toppangravity.com





TRADEMARK STATEMENT

IDEX, IDEX Biometrics and the IDEX logo are trademarks owned by IDEX Biometrics ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.