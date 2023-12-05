Loading... Loading... Loading...

TOGETHER FOR NET ZERO

STRENGTHENING FOOD RESILIENCY THROUGH INCREASING ACCESSIBILITY AND GENDER EQUALITY - KEY THEMES FOR UAE PAVILION PROGRAMS ON DAY 5 OF COP28

Women Alliance for Climate Action in Agriculture (WACAA) launches to unite women leaders, scientists, policymakers, farmers and org aniz ations to mitigate the impact of climate change on agriculture



Launch of the Food Innovation Hub in the UAE will seek to strengthen food systems by increasing accessibility to more affordable, more nutritious, and more sustainable foods

Global Islamic Finance Program for Climate, Nature & Development emphasizes opportunities to catalyze blended finance to encourage sustainable investments in climate and nature initiatives across the Global South





Dubai, UAE – 5 December 2023: Several new initiatives to transform food systems were announced at the UAE Pavilion at COP28 during day 5 of the global climate conference. Further, in line with the COP28 focus on Gender Day on 4 December, programs at the UAE Pavilion also emphasized the critical role of women in fostering climate smart agriculture worldwide.

Key launch events and dialogues at the UAE Pavilion at COP28 included:

The UAE-based International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA) announced the formation of the Women Alliance for Climate Action in Agriculture (WACAA). Dr. Tarifa Al Zaabi, Director General of ICBA, and Her Excellency Razan Al Mubarak, the UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP28, highlighted the disproportionate impact of climate change on women, particularly in agricultural communities, and stressed the need for inclusive policies in fostering climate-smart agriculture. The just-launched WACAA will unite women leaders, scientists, policymakers, farmers, researchers, and organizations to mitigate the impact of climate on agriculture and strengthen the resiliency of food systems, aiming to reach one million women worldwide by 2050.





Her Excellency Mariam Al Mheiri, the UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), announced the new UAE Food Innovation Hub to transform food systems and increase access to sustainable, nutritious and affordable resources. The project is a collaboration between MOCCAE, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), and the World Economy Forum (WEF) - and the UAE will be the sixth hub launched by WEF to bring together stakeholders under the farm-to-fork concept as part of the sustainable food supply chain.





The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, hosted a timely discussion on Addressing the Triple Nexus: Gender, Climate & Security in the Regional World, exploring the interplay between climate and gender inequality in conflict prevention, resolution, and peacebuilding and the need for gender inclusion in National Adaptation Plans (NAP).





And, the Global Islamic Finance Program (GIFP) for Climate, Nature & Development and their advisory committee were featured in an engaging program at the UAE Pavilion at COP28. The GFIP is a joint collaboration between Emirates Nature - WWF, Ajman University and other stakeholders to catalyze blended finance to achieve bankable nature-based solutions across the Global South.





In parallel to the significant launches and thoughtful dialogues in the UAE Pavilion at COP28, the Actionists Hub, located in the Green Zone, also hosted activations related to Gender Day to raise awareness of inclusive climate action. Key sessions included a Chagemakers Majlis centered on addressing gender equality in climate financing for women-led eventures to drive collaborative nature and tech-based solutions; to Sustainability in Style: The Runway to Decarbonization, a discussion on opportunities to decarbonize supply chains and innovative strategies to address the interplay between consumer demands and climate; to the Mohmmad bin Rashid School of Government announcement of the 2023 Arab SDG Index and Dashboard, created in partnership with SDSN to provide data-driven insights on regional efforts to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

