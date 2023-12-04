Alterity Therapeutics to Host Webcast to Discuss ATH434 Efficacy Data in Primates and Recent Clinical Progress

Loading... Loading... Loading...

MELBOURNE, Australia and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alterity Therapeutics (ATHATHE ("Alterity" or "the Company"), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing disease modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, will be hosting an investor webcast on Wednesday, 6 December 2023 in Australia / Tuesday, 5 December 2023 in the United States. Details are listed below and registration is required.



The call will be hosted by Alterity's CEO Dr. David Stamler who will discuss the ATH434 efficacy data in primates released today along with recent clinical progress.

Webcast details AUSTRALIA PARTICIPANTS: Date: Wednesday, 6 December 2023 Time: 9:00 a.m. AEDT (Sydney/Melbourne) UNITED STATES PARTICIPANTS: Date: Tuesday, 5 December 2023 Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time



Register for the Zoom webcast:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9Lv1OWMtSSSqdJrRsKRiTA#/registration

Registration is required and dial in details will be sent directly upon registration.

Investors will have the opportunity to ask questions during the call, at the conclusion of the presentation. Investors are also able to submit questions in advance to Hannah Howlett at we-aualteritytherapeutics@we-worldwide.com

About Alterity Therapeutics Limited

Alterity Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating an alternate future for people living with neurodegenerative diseases. The Company's lead asset, ATH434, has the potential to treat various Parkinsonian disorders and is currently being evaluated in two Phase 2 clinical trials in Multiple System Atrophy. Alterity also has a broad drug discovery platform generating patentable chemical compounds to treat the underlying pathology of neurological diseases. The Company is based in Melbourne, Australia, and San Francisco, California, USA. For further information please visit the Company's website at www.alteritytherapeutics.com.



Authorisation & Additional information

This announcement was authorized by David Stamler, CEO of Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Australia

Hannah Howlett

we-aualteritytherapeutics@we-worldwide.com

+61 450 648 064

U.S.

Remy Bernarda

remy.bernarda@iradvisory.com

+1 (415) 203-6386