Sens Skills presented by CAA North & East Ontario hits the ice at Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024

OTTAWA, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Which Ottawa Senator has the hardest shot? And who is the fastest skater? Families and young fans will find out in late January, with the return of the Sens Skills presented by CAA North & East Ontario.



The exciting, interactive and family-friendly Sens Skills featuring Ottawa Senators players is set to take place at Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday, Jan. 28, at 1 p.m.

The competition will see the Senators roster split into two squads to compete head-to-head in various skill events including the puck control relay, fastest skater, hardest shot, accuracy shooting, skills challenge and the 3-on-3 competition.

"The Sens Skills is a high-energy afternoon that makes hockey accessible to everyone. This year, CAA North & East Ontario is also partnering with smaller hockey clubs as well as our charitable partners, Tungasuvvingat Inuit Ontario, to get more kids into seats to experience the event," says Jeff Walker, President and CEO of CAA North & East Ontario.

In addition to the competition, CAA North & East Ontario will be supplying fans with swag and giveaways, as well as finding a few young players to hit the ice with the Sens.

All tickets for Sens Skills presented by CAA are $20 or less. Families of four or more can purchase a Family 4 pack for $10 per ticket in select sections.

Tickets to this year's to Sens Skills event go on sale on Monday, Dec.11, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting ticketmaster.ca.

Since 2010 more than 150,000 fans attended Sens Skills presented by CAA with the Senators and the NHLPA donating more than $800,000 to local charities on behalf of their partners.

