Sportradar Appoints Jim Bombassei as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance

Loading... Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK and ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar SRAD today announced the appointment of Jim Bombassei as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance, effective immediately. Based in New York, he will report directly to Gerard Griffin, Chief Financial Officer.



In this role, Bombassei will be responsible for building and maintaining relationships with the global investment community, and communicating the company's business model, long-term strategy and financial performance. He will also have oversight of the company's Corporate Finance function. Bombassei brings significant financial and investor relations experience to the role having held senior executive positions in the media, technology and gaming industries.

Gerard Griffin, Chief Financial Officer at Sportradar said, "We are pleased to welcome Jim to the Sportradar team. He is a talented and respected finance executive, with a wealth of investor relations experience and a track record of success. Jim will be a great asset as we continue to communicate our vision and strategy to the market and our investor community."

Most recently, Bombassei served as CFO of SciPlay Corporation, a leading cross platform global games company, where he oversaw accounting, financial reporting, FP&A and investor relations. Prior to that, he spent approximately 30 years at Viacom where he led the company's corporate finance and investor relations activities. Bombassei began his career at Ernst & Young as an auditor.

About Sportradar

Sportradar Group AG SRAD, founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, the company provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their business. As the trusted partner of organizations like the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA and Bundesliga, Sportradar covers close to a million events annually across all major sports. With deep industry relationships and expertise, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

For more information about Sportradar, please visit www.sportradar.com

Media:

Sandra Lee

Press@sportradar.com

Investor Relations:

Jim Bombassei

Christin Armacost, CFA

Investor.relations@sportradar.com