NOVONIX Announces Participation in December Investor Events

BRISBANE, Australia, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVONIX Limited NVXNVX)) ("NOVONIX" or the "Company"), a leading battery materials and technology company, today announced that members of the executive team are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor events in December 2023:

Janney Montgomery Scott Clean Energy Investment Symposium to be held December 5 th -6 th in New Orleans, LA;

-6 in New Orleans, LA; Chardan's Battery Technology Virtual Conference Series to be broadcast Monday, December 11 th ; and

; and Bank of America Battery Tech Mini-Conference with NOVONIX presenting virtually on Tuesday, December 12th at 11:45 am EST





NOVONIX management will be available to host one-on-one and group investor meetings during the conferences. Presentation materials and available webcast links will be available prior to each event on the NOVONIX investor relations website.

This announcement has been authorized for release by NOVONIX Chairman, Admiral Robert J. Natter, USN Ret.

