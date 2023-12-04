Loading... Loading... Loading...

Commercial Court hearing to examine the takeover offer scheduled for December 18, 2023

Paris, France, December 4, 2023 – 7:00 am (CET) – Pixium Vision SA (Euronext Growth Paris - FR001400JX97; Mnemo: ALPIX), a bioelectronics company developing innovative vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independent lives, announces that the Paris Commercial Court will hold a hearing to examine the takeover offer received by the court-appointed administrators and to decide on the outcome of the Company's reorganization proceedings on December 18, 2023.

As a reminder, only one takeover offer was submitted before the deadline for submission of offers, which was set to November 20, 2023 at noon. The candidate will have until December 13, 2023 to improve its offer.

Concurrently with the decision of the Commercial Court ruling on the takeover offer, the Court will order the Company's judicial liquidation. In this context, the Company will apply to Euronext for the delisting of Pixium's shares.

The Company draws investors' attention to the fact that, given the current offer and the Company's level of indebtedness, the sale proceeds received in the event of a favourable decision by the Commercial Court will not allow a total or partial reimbursement of shareholders.

About Pixium Vision

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision's bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The Company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as "Entreprise Innovante" by Bpifrance.

