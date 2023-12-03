GoGold Resources Inc. to Present at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference December 6th

Loading... Loading... Loading...

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Dec. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoGold Resources GGDGLGDF, based in Mexico, focused on the Los Ricos Project, today announced that Brad LAngille, President & CEO, will present live at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 6th.



DATE: December 6th

TIME: 11: 30 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3rOONJH

Available for 1x1 meetings: December 5th & 6th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

GoGold Announces Updated Mineral Resource and PEA with NPV of US$458M at Los Ricos South

GoGold Reports Additional Excellent Drilling at Main Area of Los Ricos South 491 g/t AgEq over 27.3m including 7.6m of 1,670 g/t AgEq including 0.9m of 8,115 g/t AgEq

GoGold Reports Additional Strong Drilling at Main Area of Los Ricos South 404 g/t AgEq over 30.2m including 9.7m of 1,110 g/t AgEq including 0.8m of 5,468 g/t AgEq

GoGold Announces NPV of US$413M for Los Ricos North Initial PEA

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources GGD is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings mine in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North exploration projects in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

GoGold Resources

Steven Low

Corporate Development

416-855-0435

steve@gogoldresources.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com