CHPT INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the ChargePoint Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT securities between June 1, 2023 and November 16, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"), have until January 29, 2024 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the ChargePoint class action lawsuit. Captioned Khan v. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc., No. 23-cv-06172 (N.D. Cal.), the ChargePoint class action lawsuit charges ChargePoint and certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the ChargePoint class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-chargepoint-holdings-inc-class-action-lawsuit-chpt.html

You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: The ChargePoint class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) ChargePoint was experiencing higher component costs and supply overruns for first generation DC charging products; (ii) as a result, ChargePoint was likely to incur impairment charges; and (iii) consequently, ChargePoint's profitability would be adversely impacted.

The ChargePoint class action lawsuit further alleges that on September 6, 2023, ChargePoint reported second quarter of fiscal year 2024 financial results, including a "$28.0 million, or 19 percentage point, inventory impairment charge" that "was taken to address legacy supply chain-related costs and supply overruns on a particular DC product." As a result, ChargePoint reported a second quarter GAAP gross margin of 1%, down from 17% in the prior year's same quarter, according to the complaint. The ChargePoint class action lawsuit alleges that on this news, the price of ChargePoint stock fell nearly 11%.

Then, on November 16, 2023, ChargePoint announced preliminary financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, which would include an "additional non-cash inventory impairment charge" in the amount of $42 million "related to product transitions and to better align inventory with current demand," the complaint further alleges. ChargePoint expected to report "GAAP gross margin of negative 23% to negative 21%" and further reported revenue had fallen to "$108 million to $113 million, as compared to $150 to $165 million as previously expected," according to the complaint. The complaint also alleges that ChargePoint's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer were both replaced, effective immediately. The ChargePoint class action lawsuit alleges that on this news, the price of ChargePoint stock fell more than 35%.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired ChargePoint securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the ChargePoint class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the ChargePoint class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the ChargePoint class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the ChargePoint class action lawsuit.

