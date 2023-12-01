Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K AND M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate For Series D, F, H AND J Preferred Shares

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited FFH ("Fairfax") announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:
|Series of Preferred Shares
|Dividend (C$)
|Payment Date
|Record Date
|Series C
|0.294313
|December 29, 2023
|December 15, 2023
|Series D
|0.51777
|December 28, 2023
|Series E
|0.198938
|December 29, 2023
|Series F
|0.45606
|December 28, 2023
|Series G
|0.185125
|December 29, 2023
|Series H
|0.48099
|December 28, 2023
|Series I
|0.207938
|December 29, 2023
|Series J
|0.49907
|December 28, 2023
|Series K
|0.315313
|December 29, 2023
|Series M
|0.312688
|December 29, 2023
Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.
Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the December 29, 2023 to March 27, 2024 dividend period for its other floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:
|Series of Preferred Shares
|Rate (%)
|Annualized Rate (%)
|Dividend (C$)
|Series D
|2.01995
|8.19200
|0.50499
|Series F
|1.77584
|7.20200
|0.44396
|Series H
|1.87447
|7.60200
|0.46862
|Series J
|1.94597
|7.89200
|0.48649
Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.
For further information contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development at (416) 367-4941
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.