SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Amylyx" or the "Company") AMLX concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On November 9, 2023, AMLX announced 3Q 2023 results, including 3Q GAAP earnings-per-share, missing consensus estimates by $0.12. On an earnings call the same day, management stated that the number of new patients starting treatment with its approved drug Relyvrio for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (a/k/a Lou Gehrig's Disease) was "steady" despite the increase in "discontinuations" of treatment after six months. An ISI analyst questioned the Company's claim specifically noting that his math suggested otherwise and that Amylyx had blocked analysts from seeing Relyvrio prescription data in the summer of this year. The same analyst also stated that, "[k]nowing that [Amylyx's] stock had underperformed in 2023 already, management could have communicated the discontinuations dynamic much earlier."

Following this news, Amylyx's stock price fell by $5.74 per share, or approximately 32% to close at $12.26 per share.

To obtain additional information, go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/amylyx-lawsuit-submission-form?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

