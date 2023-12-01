Daktronics to Present at Singular Research Best of the Uncovered Conference

Loading... Loading... Loading...

BROOKINGS, S.D., Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ-DAKT), today announced that it's CFO, Sheila Anderson, will present at the Singular Research's 18th annual "Best of the Uncovered" conference in San Francisco on Thursday, December 7.



Daktronics presentation is scheduled to take place at 12:15 pm pacific time. For investors not able to make it in person, Singular is offering the conference as a webinar. Please use the following link to register for the webinar -- GoToWebinar Link: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3515964842274280021

