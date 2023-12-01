Canada's 100 Best Pastry Chef Kenta Takahashi, delights with exclusive 'Degustation Des Desserts' event

Loading... Loading... Loading...

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stationed at the restaurant's marbled Oyster Bar, Chef Kenta Takahashi quietly focuses and prepares himself for the evening ahead. Accompanied by his sous chef, Evelyn Tsai, the two diligently go through each dish's component, its placement, and the timing for the event's specially created dessert menu.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a89e47a3-bee7-4108-a304-ed72c23f03bf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11ae5e3c-2150-4d16-847c-3989e4e709fb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec0c29d9-635a-419c-ace6-a1501f6d0c3f

Media Contact Bláithín Noone Manager, Public Relations & Communications, Northland Properties +1 (604) 730-6610 bnoone@northland.ca