Ring Energy to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Energy, Inc. REI ("Ring" or the "Company") today announced that Paul D. McKinney, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors during the Sidoti December Virtual Investor Conference on December 6-7, 2023.



The Company's formal presentation will begin at 12:15 pm ET on Thursday, December 7 and can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HxtnQtsGS3alznF6p358wg.

Ring will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, December 6-7, 2023. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you do not need to be a Sidoti client.

About Ring Energy, Inc.

Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company with current operations focused on the development of its Permian Basin assets. For additional information, please visit www.ringenergy.com.

Contact Information

Al Petrie Advisors

Al Petrie, Senior Partner

Phone: 281-975-2146

Email: apetrie@ringenergy.com