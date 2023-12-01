Cash Awakening: Exploring the CIO Perspective on Cash, A Webinar for RIAs and Financial Advisors

Loading... Loading... Loading...

New York, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flourish, a platform that provides innovative access to financial products that help registered investment advisors (RIAs) secure their clients' financial futures, today announced an insightful and engaging webinar specifically for RIAs and their advisors, "Cash Awakening: Exploring the CIO Perspective on Cash." The webinar will take place on Tuesday, December 5 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

As interest rates have risen alongside market volatility, more than half (62%) of Americans said they would rather have their money sit in cash than endure market swings. Combined with the fact that high net worth individuals hold more than 30% of their net worth in cash, it is vital for advisors to be proactive in advising clients on optimizing their cash holdings.



Justin Mack, Financial Planning's wealthtech reporter, will lead a discussion with executives from two multi-billion RIAs: Kristi de Grys, Chief Operating, Investment, and Compliance Officer at Merriman Wealth Management and Brian Spinelli, Co-Chief Investment Officer at Halbert Hargrove. The conversation will focus on held-away cash, behavioral finance around cash, and the benefits and considerations of high-yield cash accounts and money market funds.



"Across the 700+ RIAs we work with, one of the most common questions we receive is how Flourish Cash fits alongside other solutions for cash, ranging from money market funds to T-bills. We've seen firms leveraging Flourish Cash to add value to existing clients, increase organic growth by expanding share of wallet, and driving prospecting," said Ben Cruikshank, President of Flourish. "We're excited to bring together this expert panel so that advisors can hear directly from leading CIOs on how they approach cash to better serve clients."



Over 700 RIAs managing over $1.5 trillion in combined assets trust Flourish to bring more assets into their orbit. The Flourish platform allows advisors to feature their firm's branding, obtain visibility into balances, statements, and tax documents—as well as access client-friendly materials, white-glove support, and integrations with major billing, reporting, and CRM providers.



To register for Cash Awakening: Exploring the CIO Perspective on Cash, please visit: https://info.flourish.com/cash-awakening-panel-webinar-dec-05-2023.



About Flourish

Flourish builds technology that empowers financial advisors, improves financial lives and retirement outcomes, and delivers new and innovative investment options to advisors. Today, the Flourish platform supports more than $4 billion in assets under custody and is used by more than 700 wealth management firms representing more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management. Flourish is wholly-owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual). For more information, visit www.flourish.com.



Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied. A Flourish Cash account is a brokerage account offered by Flourish Financial LLC. Flourish Financial LLC is not a bank. Check the background of Flourish Financial LLC and its personnel on FINRA's BrokerCheck.The cash balance in a Flourish Cash account will be swept from the brokerage account to deposit account(s) at one or more third-party banks that have agreed to accept deposits from customers of Flourish Financial LLC (Program Banks). The accounts at Program Banks will pay a variable rate of interest. Flourish Cash currently has a tiered interest rate structure, as set forth in the rate tier summary.

Marissa Arnold flourish@marissaarnoldpr.com